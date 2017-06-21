Massive development for Cap Coast health services

A cardiac rehabilitation centre at the Capricorn Coast Hospital and Health Service is to be reintroduced providing significant benefits to those with heart ailments, the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said today.

A CARDIAC rehabilitation centre at the Capricorn Coast Hospital and Health Service is to be reintroduced providing significant benefits to those with heart ailments, the Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said today.

In recognition of this and how important Cardiac Rehabilitation is to the health of Central Queenslanders, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service will recommence Cardiac Rehabilitation at the Capricorn Coast Hospital from the first week of July 2017, thus increasing access to Cardiac Rehab as well as responding to feedback from Capricorn Coast patients.

CQHHS will also be among the first to adopt the Queensland Cardiac Outcomes Registry to collect data critical to support excellent service provision.

"We have had several members of the public asking me for the reintroduction of this service since it was closed during a search for suitable personnel,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Many were finding the drive to Rockhampton hospital tiresome and so would not undergo the rehab they needed.”

Mrs Lauga said Cardiac Rehabilitation is evidence based and proven to support people to stay productive and out of hospital by:

Reducing mortality

Accelerating recovery

Reducing repeat cardiovascular events / heart attacks

Reducing readmission to Hospital

Enhancing mental health and quality of life

"500,000 Australians have Ischaemic Heart Disease and heart disease is the leading single cause of death in Queensland,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Repeat heart attacks are costing Queensland $1.6 Billion, with one in four people not returning to work after a heart attack.

"That is why this cardiac rehabilitation program is so important in helping people to recover quicker and more positively so they can resume a healthy and productive life.”

She said the five-week cardiac rehab program provides a mix of education sessions by allied health professionals and nurses about risk factors, medication, exercise and home activities; and a twice-weekly prescribed and supervised exercise program with an exercise physiologist.

"Despite these benefits and the Rockhampton Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation Program receiving more than 900 referrals and providing 4,174 occasions of service last year, statistics show only 30% of all eligible patients in Australia are referred to a Cardiac Rehab program when the target is 65%,” Mrs Lauga said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing this number increased when the service reintroduced into the Capricorn Hospital early next month.”