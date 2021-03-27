Menu
From a virtual Easter egg hunt, car festival, and harbourside celebrations, there is plenty on offer over the Easter long weekend. Picture: Bev Lacey
Whats On

Massive Easter line-up planned for CQ

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
27th Mar 2021 11:00 AM
Celebrate Easter in Central Queensland with a massive line-up of activities the whole family can enjoy.

From a virtual Easter egg hunt, car festival, harbourside celebrations, carnival rides, games and fireworks, there are plenty of things on offer over the Easter long weekend.

Councillor Rhodes Watson, said Livingstone, Rockhampton and Gladstone Regional Councils' event calendars were jam-packed.

"Across Livingstone, we're holding the ever-popular Easter egg hunt, movie nights, market stalls, live music, food trucks, rides and fireworks at the Yeppoon Foreshore, Emu Park's Bell Park, and Glendale's Sondra Lena Park," Mr Watson said.

"For the first time ever, Rockhampton will be revving it up with the Rockynats car festival, while in Gladstone the marina will come alive with harbourside celebrations."

He said there was something for everyone, from fantastic free entertainment, thrilling rides, high-octane action, to spectacular fireworks displays.

"The region has it all," he said.

 

Gladstone Harbour Festival. Picture: Contributed
"This amount of activity across Central Queensland will be wonderful to see and a fantastic boost for tourism and our economy."

Easter event information:

Thursday, April 1

· Gladstone Harbour Festival (this event will run until April 4)

Friday, April 2

· Rockynats (this event will run until April 5)

· Emu Park, Bell Park: 5-9pm (carnival rides and games, plus fireworks at 9pm)

· Easter with Paint and Sip Studios: 7-10pm

 

The Rare Spares Rockynats car festival will be held in Rockhampton over the Easter weekend. Picture: RRC
Saturday, April 3

· Yeppoon Foreshore: 5-9pm (family friendly events in the park, plus fireworks at 9pm)

· Sondra Lena Park, Glendale: 5-9pm (family friendly events in the park, plus fireworks at 9pm)

· Emu Park, Bell Park: 5-9pm (family friendly events in the park, plus fireworks at 9pm)

The virtual Easter egg hunt competition will start on Friday, April 1.

For more information on how to participate, go to https://getinvolved.livingstone.qld.gov.au/easter-competition.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

