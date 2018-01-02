'Massive fail': CQ dad shreds new Yeppoon skate park

Former professional skate boarder Tim Croft with his daughter Jaeda, 6, who want to see a shade shelter over the Yeppoon Skate Park to give sun protection to skaters.

CARVING up bowls all over the world has given Central Queensland's skateboarding dad Tim Croft a wealth of knowledge when it comes to skate parks.

But the 42-year-old is not impressed with the lack of facilities at the new Yeppoon park unveiled last month saying it was a "massive fail” from Livingston Shire Council.

The dad-of-three is disappointed there are no shade sails to protect the kids from the summer sun and no water-bubblers, picnic tables or BBQs to enjoy a day out to the fullest.

The new skate park formed part of Stage 5 of the Yeppoon Town Centre and Foreshore Revitalisation Project and now featured a quarter pipe to bank, a hubba ledge, skate rails, a euro gap, a bank to ledge, jersey barrier and kerb, and an intermediate bowl.

Former professional skate boarder Tim Croft with his children (L-R) Jaeda (6) and Hunter (10). Tim would like to see a shade shelter over the Yeppoon Skate Park to give sun protection to skaters. Chris Ison ROK010118cskate1

"It's a good beginning to the project but a failure to all the kids and rad mums and dads as water bubblers, seating and bins should have been included as a priority in the first planning stage,” he said.

"The skating community is really missing out.”

The Keppel Sands man was frustrated to also see an overflow of facilities at the nearby Appleton Park playground which caters for younger children.

He said keen-skaters could spend hours shredding the ramps and they needed more facilities to accommodate them and their parents watching on proudly.

Skaters young and old joined in the fun of Yeppoon Skate Park's re-opening with Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton, Cr Adam Belot, Livingstone Shire's 2017 Australian Citizen of the Year Peter Conaghan and Chameleon Skateboards representatives. Contributed

"It is far too hot and skaters are having to sit under a tree next to the old toilet block for shade,” he said.

"The skate park is like your territorial environment, you'd do anything to look after your park.

"But skaters constantly get shafted.”

Mr Croft has been skating as '100% skateboarder' for more than 30 years and credits the sport to keeping him alive.

He said giving the gift of skateboarding was important for the younger generation but the facilities needed to be improved before the skating community would be happy.

"I feel irresponsible taking my kids there, we all love skateboarding but it's about the bigger picture,” he said.

"I'd like to one day bring competitions to the town and workshops as well, so this issue really does need to be addressed.”

Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig assured The Morning Bulletin facilities would be built "shortly”.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor Bill Ludwig. Contributed.

"It was important for us to get the park open for the kids before Christmas,” Cr Ludwig said.

"At the opening we did apologise the shade sails weren't up yet but urged riders to slip slop slap in the meantime.”

The new Yeppoon Skate Park in Appleton Park. Contributed

Cr Ludwig said he understood the frustration but bigger and better things were planned for the park in the coming months.

"There will be BBQs and water-bubblers in the next stage which will happen over the next few months and will also include an adventure playground for the bigger kids,” he said.