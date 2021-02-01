MASSIVE FINE: Teen who evaded police cops $6.7K penalty

A teenager who evaded police at Yeppoon has copped a massive fine. FILE PHOTO.

A teenage driver who failed to stop for a police car at Yeppoon after lights and sirens were activated, has copped a whopping $6700 fine.

If Tyler Thomas Bernard Worley did not learn his lesson from the dramatic events which unfolded when he appeared in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday, then he never will.

It was there the 19-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to stop for a police direction, and nothing could have prepared him for what was about to follow.

Police prosecutor Darrell Dalton told the court that on January 25 last year, about 8.05pm, police had been conducting patrols on Yeppoon Road.

A police car had turned onto Hoskyn Drive when officers saw a Mitsubishi vehicle leaving the Caltex service station.

Officers conducted registration checks while following the Mitsubishi towards Yeppoon.

Lights and sirens were then activated in an intercept attempt, but the Mitsubishi exited right off the Tanby Road roundabout and “accelerated heavily” away from police.

There was no further pursuit.

Police officers returned to the service station to view CCTV footage.

Worley, who was 18 at the time, was identified as the driver of the Mitsubishi.

On February 24, Worley attended Yeppoon Police Station where he made admissions and was charged.

The prosecution told the court the minimum penalty for this offence was a $6672 fine or 50 days’ jail.

Worley’s lawyer submitted that a fine or period of probation would be appropriate, as Worley had no criminal history and he was unemployed and receiving Centrelink benefits.

Magistrate Jason Schubert noted that Worley did have a traffic history.

Mr Schubert said he had to consider whether Worley had the capacity to pay a fine.

“Why shouldn’t he go to jail today?” Mr Schubert asked Worley’s lawyer.

She replied: “He’s actively looking for work, Your Honour. And, he simply feels that he got anxious when he saw the lights and sirens.

“He acknowledges that he should have pulled over immediately.”

Mr Schubert then asked Worley to go and sit in the dock.

The magistrate continued with other matters on the court list.

More than 20 minutes later, Mr Schubert returned to Worley’s matter.

He asked Worley to stand, and after a short period of silence, the magistrate then asked him: “Mr Worley, do you understand why you’re sitting in that box there at the moment?”

Worley replied: “Because it’s serious, Your Honour.”

Mr Schubert followed that with: “Because I’m considering sending you to actual custody for 50 days.

“Do you live with your mum - did she come down to court today?”

Worley replied: “No, not today, Your Honour.”

Mr Schubert then asked: “Did you say goodbye to her this morning?”

Worley responded: “No.”

Mr Schubert told Worley his decision to evade police was “stupid, immature and dangerous”.

He fined Worley $6700 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

