Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating whether the cause of a fire that razed five houses in Morpeth overnight is suspicious. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.
Police are investigating whether the cause of a fire that razed five houses in Morpeth overnight is suspicious. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.
News

Massive fire razes five houses

by Rebecca Le May
5th Jun 2021 5:13 PM | Updated: 5:55 PM

Five houses burnt down in the Hunter Region overnight as dozens of firefighters battled for hours to bring the blaze under control.

Fire and Rescue NSW responded to multiple triple-0 calls reporting a house fire on Morpeth Rd in Morpeth.

Police are investigating whether the cause of the fire was suspicious. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.
Police are investigating whether the cause of the fire was suspicious. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.

When firefighters arrived, they found find three buildings well alight, with smoke billowing from the properties.

FRNSW said about 50 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and it took several hours to bring it under control.

Three of the houses were well alight when firefighters arrived. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.
Three of the houses were well alight when firefighters arrived. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.

All five buildings were unoccupied.﻿

A NSW Police spokesman confirmed investigations were underway to determine if the cause of the fire was suspicious.

All five houses were unoccupied. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.
All five houses were unoccupied. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.

Originally published as Massive fire razes five houses

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen girl injured in rugby tackle

        Premium Content Teen girl injured in rugby tackle

        News The ambulance was called just after midday

        Mountain biker sustains suspected head and shoulder injury

        Premium Content Mountain biker sustains suspected head and shoulder injury

        News A man in his 40s was reportedly knocked unconscious; upgraded to Code One

        Two semi-finalists decided at Qld schools hockey champs

        Premium Content Two semi-finalists decided at Qld schools hockey champs

        Hockey Ten teams contesting four-day event at Rockhampton’s Kalka Shades.

        Country’s leading paddlers in action at Emu Park

        Premium Content Country’s leading paddlers in action at Emu Park

        Water Sports Three-day race program attracts more than 500 competitors from Perth to Sydney.