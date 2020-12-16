Massive fishing comp returns to CQ shores in 2021

The Shimano King of Kings fishing competition is ready to lure recreational anglers of all ages and skill levels to compete with the chance to share in over $30,000 worth of cash and prizes. Picture: Shimano King of Kings

AN EXCITING, family friendly fishing competition is returning to our shores next year and looking to crown the next Giant Trevally, Threadfin and Barramundi King.

Now in its second year, the Shimano King of Kings event will return to the Capricorn Coast in February with a lure of more than $30,000 worth of cash and prizes for competitors.

Team SCF’s Dean Jackson said he was thrilled to bring the event to life again in 2021 with 21 inshore/offshore target species, 35 categories and three gold crowns to be won.

Mr Jackson said the three-day competition would kick off from midnight on February 4, with competitors recording their catches via the SCF Research and Events Smartphone app.

“All fish, of all sizes, are logged in this research and sustainability fishing tournament and by simply participating and doing what you love, you will play a valuable role in the region’s annual marine survey,” he said.

The event will welcome up to 100 teams of salt water, freshwater, boat, kayak, shore, bait/lure, spear and free-diving fishermen.

When a competitor lands a fish, they take a photo of it on the Shield Traffic brag mat supplied and upload it to the SCF app, logging the species, measurements, and other data about their catch.

“This will create a snapshot of what’s happening in the region and from this data, we can all begin to make better choices about fishing sustainably and in turn, providing a bright future for all Australian anglers,” Mr Jackson said.

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive officer, Mary Carroll said she was delighted to welcome the King of Kings vital research event back to local waters.

Ms Carroll said the event would benefit many businesses and boost the region’s economy.

“Events like these bring more visitors to our region who fill beds within our accommodation operations, along with injecting funds into tours and attractions, restaurants and retail outlets,” she said.

The tournament launch will be held at Beaches Restaurant in Rosslyn Bay, with plenty of entertainment and activities for the kids, as well as product displays and demonstrations by various businesses in the industry and competition partners.

At the conclusion of the event, a formal crowning of the winners will precede an afternoon of celebration to acknowledge everyone involved.

Returning in a bid to retain their crowns will be last year’s champions Warwick Joyce, Jake Crisholm and Kaiden Nowell.

The team registration and tournament package is $687 for two-three anglers and includes the brag mat, jerseys, snapbacks, stubby coolers, reusable carry bag and Beaches parrilla for each person at both briefing and presentation.

To register and for more information, go to www.kingofkings.live.