Massive grand final boost for Melbourne

The A-League grand final will be played at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Sunday with at least 50 per cent crowd capacity in a big win for Melbourne City’s push for a maiden title.

Despite Melbourne City having earned hosting rights for the decider against Sydney FC, there was a chance the match may have been moved to another state due to Covid-19 implications.

However, while the final has been pushed back a day from its original Saturday night date to 4pm on Sunday, it will remain at AAMI Park following negotiations between A-League officials and the Victorian government.

Victoria recorded zero new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, significantly helping the A-League’s cause.

With a full AAMI Park catering for 29,500 fans, a crowd of up to 14,750 will be permitted to attend Sunday‘s decider.

A-League Commissioner Greg O’Rourke thanked the Victorian Government for helping to ensure the game could be played in Melbourne, after last weekend’s semifinal had to be switched to Sydney due to restrictions in place at the time.

“This is a great outcome for football and for the fans,” O’Rourke said.

“Melbourne City are deservedly able to play a grand final at home in front of a raucous crowd, while we hope as many Sydney FC fans as possible will be there, given evolving COVID-19 restrictions across Victoria and NSW, to make it an enthralling occasion.

“Kicking off on Sunday afternoon is good for families, and I’m sure tickets will be snapped quickly as both teams will be looking to make history by winning the grand final.”

There was a suggestion the game could be pushed back a week to allow players from both teams, who are in quarantine after representing the Socceroos in World Cup qualifiers, to play.

But confirmation of the date and venue knocked that idea on the head.

The decision is just reward for Premier’s Plate winners Melbourne City, who were forced by A-League officials to play last Sunday’s semi-final against Macarthur FC in Sydney despite the club’s preference to have it remain at AAMI Park even though it would have been empty.

It’s the second successive year City will meet Sydney FC in the final.

Last season Sydney clinched the title with a 1-0 win at Bankwest Stadium.

Originally published as Massive grand final boost for Melbourne