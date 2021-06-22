Menu
Login
A-League Semi Final - Melbourne City v Macarthur FC
A-League Semi Final - Melbourne City v Macarthur FC
Sport

Massive grand final boost for Melbourne

by Marco Monteverde
22nd Jun 2021 11:08 AM | Updated: 12:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The A-League grand final will be played at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Sunday with at least 50 per cent crowd capacity in a big win for Melbourne City’s push for a maiden title.

Despite Melbourne City having earned hosting rights for the decider against Sydney FC, there was a chance the match may have been moved to another state due to Covid-19 implications.

However, while the final has been pushed back a day from its original Saturday night date to 4pm on Sunday, it will remain at AAMI Park following negotiations between A-League officials and the Victorian government.

Victoria recorded zero new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, significantly helping the A-League’s cause.

With a full AAMI Park catering for 29,500 fans, a crowd of up to 14,750 will be permitted to attend Sunday‘s decider.

A-League Commissioner Greg O’Rourke thanked the Victorian Government for helping to ensure the game could be played in Melbourne, after last weekend’s semifinal had to be switched to Sydney due to restrictions in place at the time.

“This is a great outcome for football and for the fans,” O’Rourke said.

“Melbourne City are deservedly able to play a grand final at home in front of a raucous crowd, while we hope as many Sydney FC fans as possible will be there, given evolving COVID-19 restrictions across Victoria and NSW, to make it an enthralling occasion.

“Kicking off on Sunday afternoon is good for families, and I’m sure tickets will be snapped quickly as both teams will be looking to make history by winning the grand final.”

There was a suggestion the game could be pushed back a week to allow players from both teams, who are in quarantine after representing the Socceroos in World Cup qualifiers, to play.

But confirmation of the date and venue knocked that idea on the head.

The decision is just reward for Premier’s Plate winners Melbourne City, who were forced by A-League officials to play last Sunday’s semi-final against Macarthur FC in Sydney despite the club’s preference to have it remain at AAMI Park even though it would have been empty.

It’s the second successive year City will meet Sydney FC in the final.

Last season Sydney clinched the title with a 1-0 win at Bankwest Stadium.

Originally published as Massive grand final boost for Melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Capras start search for new head coach

        Premium Content Capras start search for new head coach

        Rugby League Why Guy Williams won’t be coaching in 2022.

        • 22nd Jun 2021 11:59 AM
        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        News You have no doubt seen there are changes coming to your local website. Here’s why...

        Letters: What is the future for the Aust War Memorial?

        Premium Content Letters: What is the future for the Aust War Memorial?

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Coastal suburb records two $800,000+ sales to local buyers

        Premium Content Coastal suburb records two $800,000+ sales to local buyers

        Property The beachfront homes were two doors down from each other on the same street, with...