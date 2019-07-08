Massive leaping trophy fish to be installed on riverfront

BEHIND THE SCENES: The barramundi artwork being constructed at Adnought Sheet Metal Fabrications.

A PLAN to make the Beef Capital also the Barra Capital is in the works.

Rockhampton is known as the Beef Capital.

In the past few years fishing has taken off, particularly for the sought-after barramundi, leading to talk of making it the Barra Capital as well.

Rockhampton Regional Council is taking steps towards this end.

A large barramundi artwork is planned for the Fitzroy River front.

The artwork will celebrate local culture, history, Rockhampton's growing fishing tourism and deliver an iconic attraction.

To be installed on Quay St alongside the new boardwalk and riverfront work, the public artwork will leverage off the lift tower structure at Rod Laver Plaza, next to the Boathouse restaurant.

The council report details the art installation is proposed to leap up the lift tower, supported by a shower of light.

The aim is to make it look like it catches the rays of the Rockhampton sun.

The barramundi artwork will be highly visible day and night from the river and the riverfront promenade.

This sculpture will reflect past and present histories of the region and contribute to the artistic heritage of the city.

The Darumbal elders have been consulted on the development and design of the artwork and it is noted they have endorsed the design for fabrication.

Darumbal Enterprise is listed as the visual artist and cultural adviser for the project with Jacob McQuire, the audio artist, recognised as Darumbal.

The lighting designer has been assigned to Smart Tech CQ, a local fabricator business in Rockhampton that is aware of the existing infrastructure of the Rockhampton Riverside Precinct.

The project is to be managed by the Rockhampton Art Gallery and $90,000 has been allocated towards it.