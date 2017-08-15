30°
Massive Macca's drug bust: Rocky court refuses accused's bid to be at baby's birth

15th Aug 2017 2:17 PM
Adon Minh Nguyen will be behind bars when his wife gives birth this week.
Adon Minh Nguyen will be behind bars when his wife gives birth this week.

ON Friday, Adon Minh Nguyen's wife will give birth to the couple's second child.

It had promised to be a joyous moment for the Brisbane pair as they welcomed a sibling to their growing young family.

But, as Nguyen's wife prepares for the caesarean delivery, things took a turn for the worse for her 37-year-old husband in a Rockhampton court this morning.

Police allege Nguyen and Steven Thanh Phong Tran are at the heart of CQ's biggest drug bust in decades.

Plain clothes constable Larissa Glacken uses a trunarc to test drug.
Plain clothes constable Larissa Glacken uses a trunarc to test drug.

The pair was allegedly busted with more than 5kg of ice in the McDonald's George St drive thru about 2.30am on August 1.

Nguyen faces one charge each of possessing dangerous drugs schedule 1, drug quantity of it exceeding schedule 4 and contravening an order about information necessary to access information stored electronically.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton.

In court this morning, Nguyen's defence lawyer, leading Queensland criminal law barrister Anthony Kimmins, applied for bail on his client's behalf. Mr Kimmins told the court:

  • The police case against Nguyen wasn't strong;
  • His client had extended family ties to Brisbane and wasn't the flight risk police claimed;
  • He would surrender his passport,
  • A substantial surety of $250k would be put up by Nguyen's brother if bail was granted;
  • Nguyen's wife was due to give birth this week; and
  • His client would adhere to strict reporting conditions, including reporting twice daily to police.

Mr Kimmins argued while his client faced a serious charge, the case against him wasn't strong.

He said Nguyen was a passenger in a vehicle where drugs were found concealed in bags in the car's rear section.

The court heard it was almost 20 years since Nyugen's last criminal offence, when he was sentenced to seven years for trafficking heroin.

With police objecting to bail, Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Nguyen's presence at the time of the police arrest had not been readily explained to the court.

Over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton.
Over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton.

Mr Clarke described the amount of drugs found in the vehicle as "obscene”.

He said Nguyen's alleged refusal to let investigating officers access his phone which was "running hot” at the time of the vehicle interception was an "unusual feature” of the case.

"It seems to me an unusual feature of this case in the circumstances of Mr Nguyen being an innocent bystander he would not comply with this simple request from police,” Mr Clarke said.

"Police noticed at the time of the interception of the vehicle that there were numerous messages coming onto the screen of the phone.”

He said in the police bail objection, the Wickr and WhatsApp applications were known to be used by those involved in the drug industry.

He also said a search of Nguyen's Brisbane home found about $7000 in cash inside the wardrobe.

Mr Clarke said it was regretful that Nguyen's wife would be denied his assistance and support for the birth and following period.

"Unfortunately the defendant's wife is not alone in that regard, often it is family members who suffer more greatly than those incarcerated,” Mr Clark said.

He denied the application. The matter was adjourned to September 20.

