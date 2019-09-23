Massive penalty for speeding motorcyclist who hid from cops

A MAN who was busted doing more than 70km/h over the speed limit on his motorbike over the weekend has copped a heavy penalty for his actions.

At 7.20pm on Friday, police saw a motorcycle rider driving well in excess of the speed limit on Dawson St, Lismore.

"As the motorbike approached Caniaba road it reached speeds of 70km/h an hour over the designated speed limit," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police decided not to initiate a pursuit due to safety concerns.

"Police attended a Caniaba address soon after saw the motorbike parked.

"They found the rider, a 40-year-old Caniaba man, hiding in a shed."

He was issued a $2482 fine, lost six points off his licence and had his licence suspend for six months.