Massive police presence to target Rockhampton's flood crims

Polair arrived in Rockhampton this afternoon to help combat flood crime.

AS the flood waters rise, police helicopters descend for an operation bigger than Cyclone Marcia.

Polair landed in Rockhampton this afternoon and will join 60 additional officers in a bid to prevent flood crime.

Capricornia Police District Superintendent Ron Van Saane said the helicopter policing unit will be here for a week - during Cyclone Marcia it was here for just two days.

"They'll be assisting us with prevention of crime, flying over the flood affected areas to ensure we've got no offences being committed there," he said.

"Also to assist with identifying any people that may be at risk or vulnerable or in need of any assistance."

Superintendent Ron Van Saane and Councillor Tony Williams address the media

Officers from the Public Safety Response Team (PSRT), the road policing unit and the mounted unit will also be joining Rockhampton's local policing unit

The beefed up police presence hopes to prevent people looting unoccupied and damaged homes.

"We're totally committed to keeping everyone safe and preventing any sort of crime at all during this period," Supt Van Saane said.

"In previous floods we've had small streams of offences committed in some areas.

"In any event like this we get the best and worst of human nature.

"Rockhampton is a very resilient community, very community minded, but there's always a small percentage that will take opportunities at other people's troubles."

Stickybeaks will also be targeted with police cracking down on local disaster tourism.

"We will have water police patrolling in boats, mounted police and officers will be at every area to prevent people in boats and 4WDs... going up and down the streets to view houses and the damage," Supt Van Saane said.

"It really is a selfish habit, because it causes more water and muck into these people's home who have already had enough suffering."