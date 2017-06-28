24°
Massive public response prompts Rocky Hospital visitor review

Amber Hooker
| 28th Jun 2017 5:53 PM
First-time mother Felicity Atkinson believes visitors need to be more respectful when visiting the maternity ward following her experience at the Rockhampton Base Hospital.
A MASSIVE public response to inconsiderate maternity ward visitors has Rockhampton Hospital bosses reviewing their procedures.

Several years ago, overwhelming consumer demand prompted the hospital to scrap their compulsory period of restricted visiting during the day.

But Maternity Unit Manager Meg Williams yesterday said if the community shows strong enough support, the hospital would consider reinstating the rule.

The news comes as The Morning Bulletin received about 130 comments on a June 23 article which shared a Goovigen couple's claim their maternity ward experience was "traumatic”.

New mother Jeraldin McLintock was forced to seek refuge in the Rockhampton Hospital maternity ward coffee room after she claims inconsiderate visitors deprived her of much-needed sleep following a caesarian.
On one occasion, David and Jeraldin McLintock claimed about 20 visitors flooded to see the neighbouring mother and baby, shouting profanities and running around the room.

While the majority of comments showed support for the job hospital staff were doing, some parents said they shared similar a experience to the McLintocks.

Ms Williams said midwives sometimes had to ask visitors to keep the noise down, though these were "rare occasions” and visitors were "generally apologetic and happy to oblige”.

"The arrival of a baby is a joyous occasion in a family's life and we are happy to welcome loved ones keen to share in that joy by visiting the new baby and mum as soon as they are willing to receive visitors,” Ms Williams said.

"Of course, this is a hospital and we ask our visitors to keep in mind the comfort of other women who are recovering and need their sleep.

"For many years we had a compulsory period of restricted visiting during the day limited to one support person or partner only, to encourage a rest time for the new mother.

"However, consumers overwhelmingly asked for this to be stopped and we listened to that feedback.

"If there is enough demand to re-establish this rest period then it is something we would be happy to consider.”

Many of the online comments said people should pay to go private if they didn't want to share a room.

First-time Yeppoon mother Felicity Atkinson would be among those to welcome potential visiting changes.

She claims she was left "distraught”, in tears and forced to leave the hospital at midnight because of other patients and visitors.

Felicity stressed hospital staff were "nothing but helpful and supportive” during her birth experience with son, Jude, on May 24.

But on her first night in a shared room with two other women, she claims one had her television on after midnight.

"I also had to endure the flood of visitors they both had - partners and what seemed like a thousand children - swearing, stinking of cigarettes, speaking extremely loud over children's television shows,” Felicity said.

The Rockhampton Hospital's patient handbook states "to avoid inconvenience to other patients, visitors should be restricted to two per patient at any one time”.

Felicity was happy to oblige, and said she often spoke in whispers to her visitors of just 10-or-so minutes to respect other mothers and their babies.

"Your body is trying to recover, especially for first-time mothers getting used to the fact they are having a child,” she said.

Topics:  health parenting rockhampton hospital visiting hours

