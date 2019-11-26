Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Passengers at Brisbane International Airport are being warned to expect long delays following an IT issue, with at least half-a-dozen flights already delayed.
Passengers at Brisbane International Airport are being warned to expect long delays following an IT issue, with at least half-a-dozen flights already delayed.
Travel

'Massive queues' as IT glitch hits airport

by Thomas Morgan
26th Nov 2019 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLERS heading overseas from Brisbane International Airport are being warned to anticipate long delays following IT troubles.

At least a half-dozen flights from the terminal have been delayed by up to an hour since mid-morning.

It follows an issue with Brisbane International's check-in system.

"The check-in system has had some outages," a Brisbane Airport spokeswoman said. "(Technicians) are still trying to rectify them."

The spokeswoman said it was fortunate that the outage had not occurred during the morning peak, and that IT had a reprieve of around four hours before the next rush to fix the issue. 

She said she didn't have a definite figure on the number of flights impacted.

 

An eyewitness said there were long queues and delays as a result of the disruption. 

"Brisbane airport servers are down, massive queues of people at the internation (sic) airport," she said in a tweet.

airport brisbane airport technology travel

Just In

    Outrage over game show mistake

    Outrage over game show mistake
    • 26th Nov 2019 12:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 7 prison guards face court after CCC investigation

        premium_icon NAMED: 7 prison guards face court after CCC investigation

        News The investigation focused on allegations of corruption in the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

        Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        premium_icon Fresh start for Rocky’s rehab centre

        News Next community forum announced for rehab centre debate

        Activists threaten MPs over perceived climate inaction

        premium_icon Activists threaten MPs over perceived climate inaction

        News Extinction Rebillion has upped the ante by directly targeting members of the...

        Moo-ve over! cattle crossing closes highway

        premium_icon Moo-ve over! cattle crossing closes highway

        News The cows have crossed but police still urge drivers to be careful.

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:04 AM