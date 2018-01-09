Massive response to Capras' junior development day

RUGBY LEAGUE: One hundred places were available at the CQ Capras Junior Academy's first junior development day of the season.

They were filled within four days of the January 20 event being announced.

Capras' under-20 co-coach Neil Beckett said there had been an outstanding response to the development day, which is open to players aged 13 to 16 from across Central Queensland.

"Within four days we had between 115 and 120 applicants which is amazing,” he said.

CQ Capras under-20 co-coach Neil Beckett: CONTRIBUTED

"We've got kids from Bundaberg, a couple coming in from Tieri, as well as Gladstone, Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

"It's a good representation of the whole region.”

The 100 players include those who had been selected in the Capras' junior elite performance squad.

Beckett said the development day would focus on a broad range of skills, from the basics of defensive technique through to the more technical aspects of the game.

The one in Rockhampton will be the first of many, designed to foster the development of the club's young recruits.

Meanwhile, Beckett is impressed with the commitment being shown by the under-20s squad.

The CQ Capras under-20 squad after a training session at The Zuu. CONTRIBUTED

The team will this year compete in the Hastings Deering Colts, a new state-wide competition aligned with the Intrust Super Cup.

"The level of talent is absolutely phenomenal and the intensity at pre-season training has been excellent,” he said.

"The boys are really committed and willing to work hard for their teammates so I'm confident we have the makings of a successful footy team.”

Beckett said he was relishing the role, which he considers a "huge responsibility and a huge opportunity”.

"It's going to be a big year and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

"I believe that if we win the majority of our games and have three or four of our boys make their Q-Cup debut it will have been a good year.”