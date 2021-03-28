Menu
SOLD: 565 Talafa Road, Emerald, sold for $1,262,500 on March 4, 2021. Picture: Contributed
Property

Massive rural property sells for more than $1.2M

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@news.com.au
28th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
A rural property at Emerald has sold to a Central Queensland family for more than $1.2 million.

The near 20-acre property at 565 Talafa Road sold on March 4 through Ray White Emerald.

Ray White Emerald co-owner Mark Muldrew said the property sold to a family that used to live at Emerald and was moving back to the area from “down south”.

The main house on the property. Picture: Contributed
Mr Muldrew said the property was “quite popular” and saw a lot of interest in the months before it sold.

The property, which was located about 10 minutes from Emerald, boasted two homes, a large 20-metre by 7-metre shed, in-ground pool, landscaped gardens and a dam.

The main house boasted five-bedrooms, a large ensuite with separate toilet, media room, separate living area, dining area, office, study, kitchen with butler’s pantry and large covered entertaining area with a built-in barbecue.

The second house on the property. Picture: Contributed
The second house boasted two-bedrooms with an open plan living area, modern kitchen, veranda, and concrete patio, as well as a two-bay carport with lock up workshop and shed.

Mr Muldrew said what attracted the family to the property was “the quality”.

“It’s close to town and you also have the 4-megalitre water allocation as well,” he said.

The property boasted a large shed. Picture: Contributed
“With the second dwelling, there is also the option to rent that out and get a bit of income.”

He said the sales market in Emerald was “very buoyant” at present.

“With low interest rates it’s a great time to be getting into the market,” he said.

Ray White Emerald co-owner Mark Muldrew. Picture: Contributed
“The rental market is very strong as well.

“The rental prices are going up so that is pushing a lot of people toward buying.”

