Exact month 'road trains' to begin using Rocky streets revealed

Frasers Livestock Transport become the first to drive a three-trailer cattle train through Rockhampton.

THE government will this month begin educating motorists about the road trains that will start using busy roads in Rockhampton's city centre.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) also revealed road trains will begin using the "beef route" as early as next month.

A TMR spokeswoman said restrictions would be placed on the use of the Type 1 road trains in Rockhampton, one of which will be that they can only operate between 7pm and 7am.

"We expect access for Type 1 road trains carrying cattle from Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) to North Rockhampton abattoirs to start mid-2017," the spokeswoman said.

"TMR will also start community education about Type 1 road train access in Rockhampton later this month."

The TMR spokeswoman said it appeared a trial of an empty road train through Rockhampton's city centre went according to plan.

"Initial assessment and feedback indicates the route is suitable for Type 1 road train access," he said.

"We will review the footage taken during the trial to identify any further improvements before larger vehicle access starts."

Under police escort, the three-trailer truck crossed the Neville Hewitt Bridge before moving around Stockland Rockhampton at the upgraded Moores Ck and Yaamba Rd intersection. It then came down Musgrave St to Queen Elizabeth Drive and Lakes Creek Rd intersection, and then headed onto JBS meatworks on Emu Park Rd.

A Type 1 road train has a maximum length of 36.5m and can weigh up to 82.5 tonnes with its load.

The trial run comes after the completion of Stage 1 of a $30 million two-stage project that has seen multiple intersections upgraded. The Queensland Government contributed $10 million to Stage 1 and the Federal Government has contributed $20 million to Stage 2, which is expected to begin later this year.

Stockland, whose customers use roads on the route, declined to comment.