'Massive turnout' for Rocky's three-hour cross country

POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE: Michael England was the winner of the solo male category and the overall winner in Saturday's three hour.

POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE: Michael England was the winner of the solo male category and the overall winner in Saturday's three hour. Contributed ROK180219a3hour3

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Michael England powered through nine laps of the Seeonee Park circuit to win the solo male category in the weekend's three-hour day/night cross country.

His efforts were even more remarkable given he bettered e-bike riders and some highly competitive team entries to also finish first overall.

The champion Gladstone competitor was among the 103 riders who took part in Saturday's event.

Zara-Lee Goodson, solo female winner.Photo Contributed arp33.com Contributed ROK180219a3hour1

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said it was a massive turnout.

"That's the biggest field for a local race that I've seen in the eight years that I've been here,” he said.

"We had 56 entries in the solo male category, which is off the charts.

"We also had a lot of juniors who wanted to race up in the three-hour category in teams and as individuals.

"They all did really well.”

Sean Hall rides into the night on his way to finishing second in the solo male category. Contributed ROK180219a3hour5

Witten said it was brilliant to watch England in action.

"He came out of the blocks very fast and was very dominant once again,” he said.

"Sean (Hall) and Glen (Chadwick) pushed him early on but ultimately he had the most endurance.

"Michael's lap times were ultra-consistent.

"He really is great to watch,” he said.

Travis Freeman was a member of Different Spokes, which finished second in the team of two category. Contributed ROK180219a3hour6

"The speed at which he travels and the ease with which he does it is amazing.”

Zara-Lee Goodson did six laps on her way to winning the solo female category from Leanne Coppo and Gillian Naylor.

The 2019 race season proper starts on March 24 with the opening round of the CQ Enduro Series in Gladstone.

Rockhampton will again host a round of the Queensland State Enduro Series, which will be held at First Turkey on July 14.

RESULTS