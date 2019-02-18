Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE: Michael England was the winner of the solo male category and the overall winner in Saturday's three hour.
POWERHOUSE PERFORMANCE: Michael England was the winner of the solo male category and the overall winner in Saturday's three hour. Contributed ROK180219a3hour3
Cycling & MTB

'Massive turnout' for Rocky's three-hour cross country

Pam McKay
by
18th Feb 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOUNTAIN BIKING: Michael England powered through nine laps of the Seeonee Park circuit to win the solo male category in the weekend's three-hour day/night cross country.

His efforts were even more remarkable given he bettered e-bike riders and some highly competitive team entries to also finish first overall.

The champion Gladstone competitor was among the 103 riders who took part in Saturday's event.

Zara-Lee Goodson, solo female winner.Photo Contributed arp33.com
Zara-Lee Goodson, solo female winner.Photo Contributed arp33.com Contributed ROK180219a3hour1

Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club president Dan Witten said it was a massive turnout.

"That's the biggest field for a local race that I've seen in the eight years that I've been here,” he said.

"We had 56 entries in the solo male category, which is off the charts.

"We also had a lot of juniors who wanted to race up in the three-hour category in teams and as individuals.

"They all did really well.”

Sean Hall rides into the night on his way to finishing second in the solo male category.
Sean Hall rides into the night on his way to finishing second in the solo male category. Contributed ROK180219a3hour5

Witten said it was brilliant to watch England in action.

"He came out of the blocks very fast and was very dominant once again,” he said.

"Sean (Hall) and Glen (Chadwick) pushed him early on but ultimately he had the most endurance.

"Michael's lap times were ultra-consistent.

"He really is great to watch,” he said.

Travis Freeman was a member of Different Spokes, which finished second in the team of two category.
Travis Freeman was a member of Different Spokes, which finished second in the team of two category. Contributed ROK180219a3hour6

"The speed at which he travels and the ease with which he does it is amazing.”

Zara-Lee Goodson did six laps on her way to winning the solo female category from Leanne Coppo and Gillian Naylor.

The 2019 race season proper starts on March 24 with the opening round of the CQ Enduro Series in Gladstone.

Rockhampton will again host a round of the Queensland State Enduro Series, which will be held at First Turkey on July 14.

RESULTS

  • Overall: Michael England 1, Boudly Galahs C.D. Coaching 2, High Voltage 3
  • Solo male: Michael England 1, Sean Hall 2, Glen Chadwick 3
  • Solo female: Zara-Lee Goodson 1, Leanna Coppo 2, Gillian Naylor 3
  • Solo junior: Ethan Weiss 1, Alex Burkhardt 2, Ryan Cromb 3
  • e-bike solo: Colin Davis 1
  • e-bike team: High Voltage 1
  • Junior team: Just Send It 1, Double Trouble 2
  • Team of two: Boudly Galahs C.D. Coaching 1, Different Spokes 2, Not So Specialized 3
first turkey mountain biking rockhampton mountain bike club seeonee park
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police forced to pull tasers after man threatens violence

    premium_icon Police forced to pull tasers after man threatens violence

    Crime Rockhampton man sought bail after he allegedly threatened to bash his mother's cousin

    • 18th Feb 2019 5:55 PM
    Traditional owners care for country on the Carmichael

    premium_icon Traditional owners care for country on the Carmichael

    Environment Tradition and science combine for environmental monitoring project

    • 18th Feb 2019 5:00 PM
    Yeppoon locals share outrage on Facebook over trash dumping

    premium_icon Yeppoon locals share outrage on Facebook over trash dumping

    News ONE area in Yeppoon has become a target for pollution

    • 18th Feb 2019 5:16 PM
    What makes Gracemere Bowls Club so special for its members?

    premium_icon What makes Gracemere Bowls Club so special for its members?

    Offbeat Bowlers travel far and wide to use the green