Massive turtle found dead on Coast beach

A lifeguard inspects a large, female green turtle which was found dead on the sand at Peregian Beach on Saturday.

MARINE turtle conservation volunteer Sherida Holford's brush with the biggest green turtle she had seen came under sad circumstances.

Mrs Holford, who volunteers for Coolum and North Shore Coast Care, was called to Peregian Beach on Saturday morning after the beautiful creature was found dead on the sand.

She said the female's shell measured 125cm in length and she was too heavy for volunteers to move.

"It was the largest turtle I've ever seen," Mrs Holford said.

She has been monitoring marine turtle nests at the northern end of the Sunshine Coast for the past 13 years.

The turtle had an "interesting" mark on one of its flippers but Mrs Holford said there were no obvious indicators of what had killed the animal.

"It was a beautiful big turtle.

"I can't even guess why it passed away."

Noosa Council was called to remove and bury the turtle because it was too big for her team to handle.

"We collected all of our data and information we send to the Queensland Government," Mrs Holford said.

She encouraged people to call the coast care team on 0478 435 377 if they saw sick, injured or dead turtles on the beach as well as if they saw hatchlings emerging from nests.