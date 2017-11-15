Massive weather system to bring weekend rain to CQ

PARTS of Queensland can expect severe storms over the weekend, with local weather expert Mike Griffin saying some parts of the Central Highlands and Capricornia may even see hail.

A 2000km-long cloud band has moved into Queensland from the Northern Territory and South Australia, where it produced falls of 50mm to 100mm and hours of spectacular night time lightning.

"These totals tapered to 15mm to 25mm in the Alice and South Australia,” Mr Griffin said.

"A 100mm fall was recorded in the north east of South Australia.”

Mr Griffin said the band now stretched from just south of the Gulf to cover Mount Isa, Longreach, Charleville, Cunnamulla, Wilcannia, Broken Hill, Mildura, Ouyen, Keith, and Mount Gambier as well as western Tasmania.

That's about 3000km in all.

"In the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday, isolated storms in western Queensland accounted for mostly light patchy falls with isolated falls of about an inch,” he said.

There were reports of falls of 39mm in Landsborough, 24mm in Birdsville, 21mm in Stonehenge, 17mm in Century Mine, 8mm in Julia Creek, 4mm in May Downs, 3mm in Cloncurry and 2mm in Longreach.

Tomorrow, the cloud band will move into the Central Highlands and the Darling Downs, with Mr Griffin saying most of the rainfall ( 30-50mm) is expected in the south.

"Storms ( 15-20mm) should reach the southern parts of the Central Highlands Friday and Wide Bay and Capricornia Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

However, he said most of the heavier rain will fall in the south.

"An Upper Cold Pool ( UCP) in New South Wales should bring severe storms to southern Queensland with 50mm falls, gusts to 90kph and some isolated hail,” he said.

"Taroom/Roma/Goondiwindi could be the main areas of 50-100mm falls over the weekend.

"If the UCP travels a bit further north then there is the chance of a rogue gusty storm (possible hail) making southern Central Highlands and Capricornia late Saturday.”