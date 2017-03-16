Massive Zilzie property sells, and you won't believe the view

RECENT SALE: A property in Zilzie Bay with spectacular views sells, with a previous asking price of over $900,000

BRUCE Mason sailed, fished and hunted for coconuts from 5-9 Lindsay St, Zilzie for decades.

The massive 9,400sqm property sold last month after nearly a year on the market, a move that Bruce said tugged at his family's heartstrings.

The property had been owned by the Masons for over 50 years after his mother saved enough to buy her own dream home by the beach, but the decision was made to sell as nursing home costs climbed.

A property in Zilzie Bay with spectacular views sells REIQ

"My mum was the station manager's wife, and we moved around a lot, so she was determined to buy her own home,” Bruce said.

"Every now and then she got called to do a lot of cooking - she put the money aside and one day she saved enough to buy a house by the beach.

"It was just a wonderful place to grow. We made friends with all the locals. It was just beautiful.

"Mum is still alive and is quite elderly, and with the pressures for paying for that we really had no choice.”

The property, which boasts gorgeous views, had a listed asking price of nearly $1 million.

While the final sale price wasn't revealed, Bruce said the family were happy with the final sales result achieved by Pat O'Driscoll, in a real estate market that "isn't brilliant”.

"Pat was brilliant the whole way through,” he said.