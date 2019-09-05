Master Builders discuss improving CQ's building approvals

Chris Warren of Chris Warren Homes and Dennis Bryan of Master Builders Association were opposed to the cuts to the First Home Owners grants.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's roll-out of a $5000 new home builders grant is the right approach towards reviving CQ's sluggish building sector according to Master Builders Association's Dennis Bryant.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show a declining number of approvals for the construction of new homes around CQ, dropping to 24 in June from 33 in May.

Over the past year, 328 house approvals were granted - 82 less than the 410 approved in the previous year.

The performance of CQ's unit approvals was more positive, jumping from 0 in May to 41 in June but this was understood to be because of one multi-unit application getting the green light.

The total of 54 unit approvals over the past year was still down on the 80 approved the year before.

Number of dwelling approvals for June 2019. Master Builders

Central Queensland's regional manager of Master Builders, Mr Bryant said the latest figures were part of the trend over the past three years where investors had lost confidence in the market.

"With real estate prices at below building cost investors are not seeing a return on their investment,” Mr Bryant said.

"The fact that the vacancy rates are dropping to levels not seen in many years indicates that we need new stock. This should encourage investors to enter the market as demand starts to grow.”

He said RRC's home builders grant was a positive step in arresting the market decline.

Central Queensland new dwellings approved (12 month totals) for multi-units and houses. Master Builders

"It will encourage those who have been hesitating to get going as the grant will more than cover what they may gain if interest rates were to decline further,” he said.

"Tuesday's decision to keep the rate at the current level is a sign that the rate is unlikely to change in the near future. Consumer demand is remains low.”

In light of recent building approval figures, Master Builders deputy chief executive Paul Bidwell supported RRC's incentive saying it was the right time to act by providing measures that stimulated demand.

"Last month saw most of regional Queensland suffer a loss over the 12 months, with Central Queensland suffering a 33.6 per cent drop, which has seen the local industry at its knees,” Mr Bidwell said.

Number of building approvals, Queensland 12 month rolling total, seasonally adjusted. Master Builders

"By making the decision to act locally, Rockhampton is leading the charge in providing residents with the opportunity to build a new home.

"We know that $5,000 can often be the difference, particularly for first home buyers, between building a new home or not.

"We're calling on other regional councils to consider the same and offer new home building incentives to their residents.”

There were a number of other strategies Mr Bryant believed could reinvigorate the local building industry.

High on the list was selling a message to workers that this region was a great place to live and work, bring your family.

"We have the facilities and the climate for a great family life where both partners can generally have a job,” Mr Bryant said.

"Reintroduction of the First Home Owners Boost ($5,000) by the State Government would certainly help.

"Investment in infrastructure is always a great stimulant.

"Investment in mining is a great stimulant as it produces ongoing employment and therefore consumer spending.

He said there was a $3.5 billion pipeline of major projects tangled up in a bureaucratic maze and the roadblocks which need to be addressed.

"Once these projects got moving, we'll have a workforce demand in the next 6 to 12 months in excess of 3,000 persons,” Mr Bryant said.

"They will need accommodation. So let's get cracking and build those new homes,” he said.