Master Jamie’s big change for Eagle Farm

Master Jamie (J: Chris Whiteley, T: G R Green) takes first place at the 1200m R4 Iron Jack Hop at Callaghan Park

Rockhampton’s star three-years-old male equine sprinter Master Jamie will have a change of rider in his quest for back-to-back Brisbane wins on Saturday at Eagle Farm.

The very capable Brisbane jockey James Orman will replace Les Tilley who has ridden Master Jamie in 11 of his 13 starts winning eight times for trainer Graeme Green.

When asked about the replacement of Tilley on Saturday, the Callaghan Park, Rockhampton trainer said it had come about by Tilley honouring a commitment to a friend’s “buck party on Hamilton Island”.

“I fully understand Les’ long-standing commitment and he has to have a life outside of racing. Les will be back on Master Jamie at his next start after Saturday”, Green said.

Master Jamie who carried 59kg in an impressive Eagle Farm QTIS 1200 metres race win on January 18 has risen 2kg to 61kg in Saturday’s contest which is over the same trip and age group.

Green said the weight rise doesn’t bother him as Master Jamie is used to carrying big weights.

“Once he gets mobile and rolling, the big weight doesn’t seem to bother him. He has drawn well at barrier three on Saturday but had he drawn out past the middle of the big field (19 acceptors) I would not have taken him down”, Green said.

He further emphasised that all was well with Master Jamie.

“His track work has been exceptional again this week and I am very happy with him”, Green said.

Rockhampton trainer Graeme Green is looking forward to Rocky Cup Day when his stable star Master Jamie (pictured) will contest a lucrative two-year-old race.

Fellow trainer, Gracemere’s Jim O’Shea who trains out of Callaghan Park had a mixed bag as far as barrier draws go for his two Brisbane bound travellers for Eagle Farm on Saturday.

O’Shea has his two regular traveling companions Barachiel and Spring Creek both engaged in the NMWH (1400m).

Barachiel, a surprise engagement for former Rockhampton apprentice Zoe White, drew barrier seven but could come in three spaces if a trio of emergencies drawn inside him don’t get a run.

Not so lucky was the in-form pair of O’Shea’s, the mare Spring Creek who drew the carpark at barrier 19.

Spring Creek could also benefit favourably if the six emergencies miss out on a run and could quiet possibly start from gate 13.

Chris Whiteley the winning rider on Spring Creek in her last start runaway Rockhampton win has retained the Eagle Farm ride.

White will reduce Barachiel’s weight to 55kg, a huge drop from the 60kg-plus he has been carrying recently in Rockhampton.

Interestingly, neither White nor Whiteley hold any other early riding engagements for Saturday’s Eagle Farm meeting.

Lepreezy, the Better Than Ready filly who beat Master Jamie at her most recent start last November has been handicapped on 59kg in the QTIS 3YO Handicap (1050m) at Callaghan Park races on Sunday.

The reappearance of the Angela Stephens trained filly will be a feature of Sunday’s seven race TAB card.

Among the late entries for Sunday’s card was that of the Barry Baldwin Brisbane trained juvenile Spill The Beans gelding Bauhinia Beans in the $31K QTIS 2YO Handicap (1050m).

Bauhinia Beans is raced in a partnership group managed by Rockhampton’s Bill Reid Racing and his sire Spill The Beans is really starting to hit his mark.

Rockhampton jockey Ashley Butler and his wife Heidi are now the proud parents of a baby daughter Tahnae Grace born on Tuesday night.