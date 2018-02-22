MASTER STROKE: Hundreds stream into Rocky for Qld titles

RAMPING UP: Caribeae Masters Rocky Crocs' John Oberle says preparations are ramping up for the championships.

RAMPING UP: Caribeae Masters Rocky Crocs' John Oberle says preparations are ramping up for the championships. Chris Ison ROK130218cswim1

SWIMMING: About 200 swimmers and officials will descend on Rockhampton for the 2018 Masters State Championships next month.

The state-of-the-art 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre will be the venue for the event, which runs from March 14 to 18.

The championships will start with the 1500m long course and finish with an ocean swim at Emu Park.

Sandwiched in between will be three action-packed days of swimming at the southside pool, with 29 events on the program.

The Caribeae Masters Rocky Crocs and their northern neighbours, the Mackay Sinkers, are co-hosting the titles.

Crocs' committee member John Oberle said it was full steam ahead with preparations.

"Nominations close this Friday and we'd be hoping for a couple of hundred competitors, considering the entries for the nationals in the past,” he said.

"We've had inquiries and nominations from as far as Victoria and Townsville through to southeast Queensland and we know the event will be well supported by clubs in the Central Queensland region.

"Everyone I speak to is very impressed with our swimming complex and is keen to come and compete here.”

The states are the first event on the 2018 Swim Series and will mark the first time multi-class swimmers are recognised in their own right.

While separate heats will not be held for MC swimmers, the results will be recognised and medals awarded accordingly.

Organisers are keen to recruit volunteers for jobs ranging from timekeeping to running notes to the announcer.

"We appreciate a number of people have already indicated they are willing to help but we definitely need more,” Oberle said.

"Volunteers are crucial to an event like this, and can really help take it to the next level.”

Oberle said the event could not go ahead without the support of organisations including the Rockhampton Regional Council, Lane4 Aquatics, Chemist Warehouse, CQUniversity and BreastScreen Rockhampton.

He said the influx of swimmers, their families, supporters and officials would provide a welcome economic boost for Rockhampton and the wider region.

"Rockhampton successfully hosted the nationals in 2014 and we are working hard to provide another sporting triumph,” he said.

"Our aim is to have everyone leave Rockhampton saying this was a wonderful event, that we delivered something special and they intend to return to our city as either competitors or holidaymakers,” he said.

If you're interested in volunteering, phone John Oberle on 0477 084 341 or Kath Batts on 0419 658 023.

2018 MASTERS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS PROGRAM