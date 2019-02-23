MasterChef 2019 not coming to CQ, but it's not all bad news

SUNNY STATE: Judges Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris are filming in Queensland in coming weeks, but a CQ visit isn't on the cards.

SUNNY STATE: Judges Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris are filming in Queensland in coming weeks, but a CQ visit isn't on the cards.

DREAMS of seeing Central Queensland produce featured on a popular national cooking show have been dashed ... at least for 2019.

The Morning Bulletin last week put the call out for MasterChef Australia producers to bring this year's show to the beef and barramundi capital after news broke the popular cooking competition show was filming in Queensland in the coming fortnight - the first time the show has filmed in Queensland in its 11-year history.

The call out was backed by Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and Rockhampton businessman Dominic Doblo.

The Bulletin contacted the show's producers, Endemol Shine Australia, this week to find out if the show could come to the region, showcase the beautiful locations such as Great Keppel Island, as well as the region's best beef, fruit, seafood and other produce.

"MasterChef Australia is thrilled to be in Queensland filming for the upcoming season to air on 10,” a spokesperson for Endemol Shine Australia said.

"We're excited to be showcasing produce from right across the state, highlighting Queensland's vibrant food culture.

"While we'd love to take our judges and contestants to each unique corner, on this trip we'll remain in southeast Queensland.

"MasterChef Australia would love to travel further north and visit local producers, and we'd welcome that opportunity on another trip.”

Capricorn Enterprise chief executive officer Mary Carroll said living on the Tropic of Capricorn, we know we have the best beef, best pineapple and best seafood.

She said this region also features the Best Tourism Restaurant in Queensland from the 2017 awards - the Waterline Restaurant in Rosslyn Bay.

"The maturity in our food offerings and our brand-new product offerings and brewing (Saleyards Distillery) over the past five years has been extraordinary,” Ms Carroll said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland, was supporting 'Queensland Week' on the top-rating television show, bringing the full cast and crew to the Sunshine State over the next fortnight to film episodes set to air later in the year.

"Queensland has a vibrant food culture - MasterChef will help to showcase the beauty of our state and great quality of our produce to thousands of viewers across the country,” she said.

"This partnership will shine the spotlight directly on Queensland's world-class food offering and will have viewers salivating for the freshest seafood, tropical fruits and vegetables and quintessential Queensland food experiences.

"The abundance of great-quality local produce across the state is something that sets Queensland apart.

"From Hervey Bay scallops or Mooloolaba prawns straight off the trawlers to the much sought-after Bowen mango straight from a farm in North Queensland, there's plenty for tourists to look forward to.

"Visitors to Queensland are spoiled for culinary choices, which perfectly reflect our enviable lifestyle and MasterChef will showcase that to the nation.”

MasterChef judge George Calombaris was also excited to sample Queensland's bounty.

"The produce, people and lifestyle are up there with the best our great country has to offer,” he said.

Network 10's chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said it was exciting that even after 11 years, MasterChef Australia was going to a place it had never been before.

"We know Queensland has a lot to offer. Some of the show's most popular contestants have come from Queensland, including the finalists from each of the last four seasons - Ben Borsht, Ben Ungermann, Matt Sinclair and Georgia Barnes.”

Ms Carroll said there was a television show expected to film in Central Queensland next month.

"Watch this space,” she said.