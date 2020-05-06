MasterChef star booted over grisly stunt

MasterChef Australia, lift your game.

While the current Aussie season of the show has viewers arguing about whether we're seeing too much of Poh or that Laura's a bit too fond of making pasta, over in Spain a contestant just got booted from their version of MasterChef for serving up a whole-ass dead bird to the judges.

Season eight MasterChef Spain contestant Saray presented the show's judges with an unplucked, uncooked partridge.

*voms into space*

27-year-old social worker Saray was reportedly squeamish about having to pluck the bird for that week's cooking challenge. Already upset with previous harsh critiques she'd received from the judges, she instead decided to present the partridge, uh, al dente.

It's like Saray read the lyrics to the Australian MasterChef theme song and thought they were cooking instructions.

And it somehow makes it worse that she still plated it up with dressing and cherry tomatoes, doesn't it? Yep, it's definitely worse:

Oh, thanks, I … already ate.

Now, my Spanish comprehension doesn't extend much beyond the lyrics to Despacito, but based on the clip of her big reveal doing the rounds on social media, it seems Saray was immediately booted from the competition. She certainly seemed ready to finish her MasterChef 'journey':

Siri what’s Spanish for ‘unbothered’?

Spanish MasterChef fans are lapping up the drama:

Masterchef Spain is more exciting than the British version! Contestant serves up an uncooked, unplucked partridge because she´s pissed off that her effort in the previous round was rubbished by the judges 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/42sQM4OVXa — Pete 🇪🇺 🌈 Manx 🇮🇲 ¡CHOSS! Vivo en GC 🇮🇨 (@Castillocub) May 5, 2020

Attn: Laura Sharrad: I will personally give you $20 to do this on MasterChef Australia. I promise you'll never have to read another tweet complaining you 'only know how to make pasta' again.

Saray preparando la merienda #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/vi2M5wX76A — j o t a (@jotakx) May 4, 2020

LOS SIMPSONS TAMBIÉN PREDIJERON LO DE SARAY #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/CXH1dl16Jc — Gálata herido. (@pablorgonz) May 4, 2020