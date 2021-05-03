MasterChef stars share how to cook the perfect steak at Beef

Visitors had the chance to learn how to cook the perfect steak from former MasterChef contestants at Beef Australia on Monday.

Former MasterChef contestants Courtney Roulston and Michael Weldon held a cook off on the Coles stage, with the first session focusing on steak.

Courtney, who appeared on MasterChef in 2010 and 2020, said her top tip is to get the steak out of the fridge 45 minutes before you are going to cook it.

"You want it almost the temperature of your hand before it goes in the pan," she said.

"Otherwise if you get a cold steak in the pan, it is going to be pink in the centre and grey on the outside.

"You want that even pinkness all the way through.

"Get the steak at room temp, nice hot pan, oil and salt, don't move the steak around too much, let it get a nice crust on it and let it rest for five minutes before you dig in."

Former MasterChef Courtney Roulston and Michael Weldon on stage at the Coles Kitchen.

This year is Courtney's third Beef Australia and said it was the biggest event she attended working with Coles.

"Coles is all about supporting Aussie farmers, we work with over a thousand beef farmers and families, it's all about good quality produce, good recipes tasty food," she said.

"It's an event dedicated just to beef, we do lots of events like food and wine and it's all different food but this is a real focus on Aussie farmers and beef.

"There's lot of Akubras, lots of dust, lots of families and lots of people having a good time.

"It's a unique experience for someone from Sydney to come up here, it's a lot of fun, getting out on the bush."

The Coles stage in the Sidney Kidman Pavilion has plenty of activities all week.

"We have loads of things on the stand here, we have kids sessions, lots of local schools coming along, we are going to get kids up doing some cooking and get them involved," Courtney said.

"There is lots of delicious recipes, trying to just cook recipes to inspire people, easy ones that people can go home and cook with.

"We would love for as many people to come along to the Coles stage."