Winner Sashi Cheliah with MasterChef judges (from left) George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.
Winner Sashi Cheliah with MasterChef judges (from left) George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.
Where now for Ben from Brisbane?

by Kristy Symonds
1st Aug 2018 3:03 AM
QUEENSLAND has taken second place in MasterChef Australia for the fourth year in a row, with Brisbane's Ben Borsht finishing runner-up to Adelaide's Sashi Cheliah on last night's grand finale.

While 39-year-old prison office Cheliah beat 31-year-old builder Borsht by 16 points to take home the title and a $250,000 cash prize, Borsht did not go home empty-handed.

Having collected $40,000 and having had time to process his defeat, Borsht said he felt "fantastic".

"I've had my time to overthink my dishes and that passed really quickly," he told Confidential.

"I'm so stoked just to have been where I was and Sashi deserved it every bit, I'm very happy for him."

Brisbane’s Ben Borsht was gracious in defeat.
Brisbane’s Ben Borsht was gracious in defeat.

Borsht, who is launching a website today, said he was open to any opportunities that came his way after discovering his passion for food during his time on MasterChef, and still hoped to one day start a charter boat company that took groups out to fish before cooking the produce fresh on the boat.

He said he was also in talks to do some work experience at Three Blue Ducks at The W Brisbane.

"I want to see what comes my way - I've got so much more to learn and do and I'm excited about that," he said.

"Going on MasterChef was a happy accident and to go on to get where I got and have those experiences was amazing."

Meanwhile, Cheliah said having his family, including wife Rabicca and two young sons Marcus and Ryan, present at the finale fuelled him to victory.

"They (my kids) look up to me they see me as their role model so I thought I should not crack under pressure in front of them," he said.

He said his win made sacrificing time away from his beloved family worth it.

"It was very hard being away from them - that (winning) made me feel I'd done the right thing," he said.

Last year, Ipswich's Ben Ungermann came second, while Sunshine Coast coffee roaster Matt Sinclair was runner-up in 2016 and product rep Georgia Barnes finished behind winner Billie McKay in 2015.

