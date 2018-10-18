Masters magic earns Mahony national selection

Some of the Rockhampton representatives involved at the Australian Masters are (back row, from left) David Pomfret (over-60), Trevor Johnson (over-50), Col Anderson (physio) and (front) Duncan Mahony (over-35) and David Plant (over-45).

HOCKEY: Duncan Mahony scored a gold medal and national selection at the Australian Masters Championships in Lismore.

The talented midfielder was part of the Queensland over-35 men's team which won back-to-back titles with a hard-fought 3-1 win over New South Wales in the grand final.

He was then named in the Australian team to play in the Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge on the Gold Coast from April 30 next year.

Mahony was among a number of Rockhampton reps who turned out for Queensland at the men's and women's championships (see details below).

Wanderers' Kim Reibel (left) was named in the Australian over-35 women's team. Allan Reinikka ROK150717ahockey1

Two other players - Kim Reibel (over-35 women) and Trevor Johnson (over-50 men Division 2) - also brought home gold.

Mahony said his Queensland team clicked from the get-go and never looked back.

"We started off very strong against some red-hot competition in NSW and Victoria, winning both those games, and went through the round games undefeated.

"We played ACT in the semi-final and then NSW in the final where we got up 3-1.

"The team worked really well together. We didn't have any super stars; we just knew what we needed to do as a team and we did it well.

"Last year was my first year in Masters in the over-35 division. We went down to Hobart and won it then and to go back-to-back this year is pretty special.”

Mahony is excited to have another chance to wear the green and gold after representing Australia in their victorious campaign at the Grand Masters World Cup in Barcelona earlier this year.

"As a kid, playing for Australia was always my goal,” he said.

"It wasn't achievable in the open age groups but I was lucky enough to be in a good team last year which gave me the opportunity to then go on to that higher level.

"That's the case again this year.”

NATIONAL HONOURS: Rockhampton's Duncan Mahony, pictured in action for Wanderers, will play for Australia in the 2019 Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge. Chris Ison ROK060817cmhockey1

Mahony hails from Lismore but lived a good part of his life in Brisbane before moving to Rockhampton five years ago where he joined forces with the all-conquering Wanderers A-grade men's team.

"My older siblings played hockey and my parents played hockey so I remember when I was about three or four having a stick in my hand and I've played ever since,” he said.

"I like competing - I like not only competing to win but just the individual contest - and also playing with my mates.”

Mahony said there was plenty of talent in Rockhampton.

"The older players are of a good quality and it's pretty exciting to see some of the young kids between 15 and 18 coming through.

"I think a lot of them have the potential to play ... even higher levels in Queensland and potentially Australia as well.”

ROCKY REPS