‘Match fit’: Albo’s weight loss secret

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is crunching the numbers … around his waistline. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is crunching the numbers … around his waistline. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Anthony Albanese has been keeping a close eye on the numbers ahead of the next federal election.

But he’s got a different measure of success and it’s around his waistline.

The federal Labor leader has revealed he has lost 13kg in a bid to become “match fit” before the election campaign.

His diet had a kickstart after Albanese woke up in the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in January after his car was T-boned by a 17-year-old driver in his electorate of Marrickville, Sydney.

“I was on some heavy painkillers for a while … so one of the things I have done is really cut back on alcohol,” Mr Albanese told Studio 10 on Friday.

“Just drinking water, that helps. It means when I do have a beer, I really enjoy it.”

Anthony Albanese has a beer named after him. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

Politicians often find the numbers on the scales blowing out due to functions, meals on the run and lots of travel.

Carbs are now off the menu for Mr Albanese, 57.

“Absolutely no bread,” he said.

“Pasta is the hardest with a name like Albanese, it is mainly your go-to food.

“My son is not completely wrapped in my change of diet because we used to have pizza once a week.

“But fish with a few vegies or salad is really easy, too.”

Mr Albanese at home with his dog Toto. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Mr Albanese maintains that he is “not religious about it” but said he was feeling good.

“I’ve seen a lot of people lose weight in parliament and it comes back and then they lose it and it comes back, so I’m trying to be sensible,” Mr Albanese said.

The new-found energy has also made the wannabe tennis star “a bit quicker around the court”.

“I walk my dog every day … around Marrickville golf course,” he said.

“People know the dog, she is very cute.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison can call an election as early as August 7. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Mr Albanese is predicting that Scott Morrison may call an election anytime between October and May.

“If they go earlier it will be because he doesn’t think he can last a full term, that there is trouble around the corner,” he said.

“I am absolutely ready.”

Originally published as ‘Match fit’: Albo’s weight loss secret