Match winner: Flynn flies in to steal the show

Flynn Berry all smiles at full-time having scored the winner from the bench.

Flynn Berry all smiles at full-time having scored the winner from the bench. Rory Cremin

FOOTBALL: Super sub Flynn Berry will remember this moment forever.

The 17-year-old winger was racing the clock to be part of Cap Coast's charge in the Central Queensland Premier League grand final.

He almost didn't make it.

Down in Brisbane for a scholarship interview, the Year 12 St Brendan's College student boarded a plane at around 7pm last night.

His family picked him up in Rockhampton and broke land speed records (probably) to make the game.

He arrived, fully kitted, with 20 minutes to go only to glance agonisingly at the scoreboard. 3-2 in Frenchville's favour.

A quick warm-up he was thrown in. It was sink or swim kid.

The rest, is history.

CCFC's Flynn Berry. Photo Contributed / The Capricorn Coast Mirror Contributed RCC

"It was probably harder to miss that one than score it," the buzzing teenager said after scoring the winning goal for Coast's first win since 2010.

A fatigued Frenchville keeper Cianan Geraghty spilled a fierce shot straight to the feet of Berry in the box. It was a shot he'd score 10 times out of 10.

Yet under the immense grand final pressure, a less-composed player could have slipped up.

He didn't.

"It is absolutely amazing to be able to come off the bench and score that one," he said.

"I was getting messages from the coach saying be ready to go on. I wasn't expecting to be 2-3 down though and to turn it around is amazing.

"Obviously this is the first time in a long time we have won the Wesley. So this is really something special, especially knowing I was able to lift the team."

After a season of promoting youths to the first team, coach Josh McLennan's faith was rewarded.

It is only Berry's second goal of the season, but no better one to score.