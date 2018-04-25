'Matchless daring' in battle at Villers-Bretonneux

THIS is the latest instalment in our 1918 historical feature where we look back at the stories, people and events that shaped our region from the 1918 editions of The Morning Bulletin.

WAR CORRESPONDENTS' REPORTS

RECAPTURE OF VILLERS- BRETONNEUX

MATCHLESS STRATEGY AND DARING

London, April 24

The official correspondent of the Australian Imperial Forces in France further writes:-

"The Australians were involved only on the flank of the heavy attack which the Germans took Villers-Bretonneux. Today before dawn the German bombardment descended on them, but though the German infantry massed twice during the morning against them on the slopes sough of the Somme, our shell fire smashed and shattered this concentration.

Minor isolated attacks by the enemy, 200 or 300 strong, which came out at dawn on the slopes north of the Somme, were also smashed by machine guns. They reformed and were smashed again.

The main attack was made on the Australian right and was helped by German "tanks” which appeared for the first time on the dead level table-tops which stretches east from Villers-Bretonneux.

It was on this stretch, where the British relieved the Australians some time ago, that an Australian signaller, who missed the road during the relief of his battalion, lately captured a German prisoner under circumstances which would have been scarcely credible if the prisoner had not confirmed the story.

The entrance to the ruined Chateau on the outskirts of Villers-Bretonneux. Note the three unidentified Australian soldiers in the right foreground.

The signaller went back to fetch a lump of chalk which he had been carrying as a souvenir. He took the wrong turning and found himself in a trench occupied by a battalion of Sherwood Foresters, apparently "Tommies”. They told him there were plenty of souvenirs out further.

He expressed his calm intention of going out to fetch one. He knew prisoners were wanted, because the Germans certainly intended to attack the British front within a few days. He strolled out along the road until he saw men working beside the road. Apparently they were a working party of Australians.

He fixed his bayonet and started to yell and cheer and as he himself described it, "demonstrate with his bayonet”. More Germans appeared, but he ordered them to go to their dugouts as he only wanted one. Whether they understood or not they ran off, except one, a very young, small German whom he cut off and steered with his bayonet back to the astonished Tommies.

He would not give up his prisoner, but guarded him that night by buttoning the prisoner's coat to his own while he slept. He delivered him at divisional headquarters the next morning.

I would not have believed this story had it been an isolated instance but during the past three weeks there have been half-a-dozen undoubted instances of similar feats by these astonishing men.

Three of them walked out in broad daylight the other day to a German machine gun position. The gun was fixed from there at night and they reckoned the crew would probably be asleep there by day. This turned out to be true. The Germans woke up and resisted, so they threw in a bomb.

They brought the rest back as prisoners.

Another Australian who went out scouting found a German patrol in behind him. He did not attempt to get out of their way, but simply killed one or more and brought in the rest.

Whether this is due to the fact that they are more or less fighting in the open for the first time, except last spring, or whether it is because their pride in their force is higher than it has ever been before, for some reason or other the past four weeks have been responsible for more completely reckless and astonishing feats of this sort than in any other period of the history of the Australian Imperial Force.”

View of the ruined Church of Villers-Bretonneux.

London, April 25.

The special correspondent with the Australian Imperial Forces in France also says:-

"According to the latest reports, the situation at Villers- Bretonneux has been restored by a magnificent night movement, carried out mainly by Australian troops.

This village stands on the edge of high land overlooking Amiens. Its capture was held by the Germans to be an important step towards the capture of Amiens. The Australian troops were only involved in the flank of the heavy attack by which the Germans occupied Villers-Breonneux yesterday; but last night, by carrying out an operation of almost unheard-of difficulty, a long advance from two separate points over 3000 or 4000 yards of unreconnoitred country, leaving the enemy machine guns in the rear, and then to be dealt with by the troops who followed after - they carried the line back to a point not far from which the Germans drove into it nearly twenty-five hours before.

This operation was to be carried out in the dim moonlight. Some of the Australians to be employed had been marching since the morning, and when some of us heard of it yesterday we did not dream that they could be successful attackers.

They had to leave in the rear the dark town of Villers-Bretonneux, in and beyond which the Germans had planted themselves with many machine guns. Even German field guns were reported to have been placed in position there, not to speak of German tanks, which were said to have got through during the morning.

We do not know yet whether the field guns and tanks were really there, but the German infantry and machine guns were there and in the woods beyond the town. The operation seemed more like an adventurous night attack on Gallipoli than a scheme soberly attempted on the western front.

Yet this magnificent infantry carried out the plan almost to the letter. The ground was entirely new to most of them. The possibilities of losing their way and becoming involved in most dangerous confusion were great, but the two forces held on, despite the heavy machine gun fire from Germans in a position which was gradually left in the rear until they converted and neared one another east of the town.

Here the machine guns, still in the rear, caused one portion of the attack to slow down owing to its face being towards the position; but the situation at the time of writing is that the troops are now east of Villers Bretonneux and almost in touch with one another.

The British further south advanced on the flank. The Australians reached their old positions. By a counter-attack this morning we drove them a few hundred yards, but the Australians are believed to be practically in the position which was planned before-hand.

Every half-hour long strings of prisoners, twenty, thirty, sixty and even 100 at a time, are coming in from Villers-Bretonneux, where there are still some Germans.

Later advices state that the Australian troops are reported to be in touch beyond Villers- Bretonneux. Since dawn at least fifteen machine guns have been taken out from the wood which the Australians passed last night and left behind on their flank, and at least forty further machine guns and 4000 Germans were found in Villers-Bretonneux and were captured by the British, who followed up the Australians in order to clean up whatever the Australians' attack had left.

This morning the Australian position was well ahead. Of the Germans brought in two were German officers from positions in the rear of the Australians. They carried a document intimating to the commander of the British troops that he was surrounded by the Fifth Grenadier Regiment, who invited him to make his surrender, failing which he would be overwhelmed.

This above appears to have been a pure piece of bluff on the part of the Germans, who almost certainly realised that they have now been caught by our attack. All these Germans appear now to have been taken prisoners.”