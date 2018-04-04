Coniglio adds firepower to Giants

Stephen Coniglio celebrates one of his two goals against the Magpies. Picture: Getty Images

Stephen Coniglio celebrates one of his two goals against the Magpies. Picture: Getty Images

WHEN the Swans and Giants met in last year's Sydney derby at the SCG, Stephen Coniglio was struggling with a syndesmosis injury which would ultimately force him to miss 16 games.

On Saturday, the midfield dynamo will be a massive factor in the latest edition of the growing rivalry between the premiership contenders.

His two matchwinning goals in the last quarter against Collingwood were a stark reminder of just what an important player he is to the charcoal and orange.

With the Magpies on the charge and the game slipping away Coniglio went forward and kicked two quick goals to stem the tide and turn it in the Giants' favour.

GWS assistant coach Lenny Hayes knows a thing or two about swinging matches after a stellar 297-game career at St Kilda. He knows just what enormous value Coniglio is to the Giants on offence and in defence.

"He was a massive out for us last year," Hayes said.

"When people talked about the injuries we had he was as big as anyone.

"In the past he's been able to do some roles on different opposition players but Cogs has always had the ability to create scoring opportunities as well.

"He always shows great discipline and is a very unselfish player. There's no doubt he's going to be a great asset for us with a full pre-season under his belt. He's a beauty."

Stephen Coniglio is chased by Harry Perryman during GWS Giants training. Picture: Phil Hillyard

As well as his playing ability the Giants will also benefit from Coniglio's outstanding leadership.

"Stephen comes from a great family," Hayes said.

"You can see with Cogs that he really cares about his teammates and the footy club. It shows through in his leadership as well."

With the double injury blow of Tom Scully (ankle, 12 weeks) and Zac Langdon (hand, 4 weeks), Hayes is optimistic Toby Greene (above) will be back in action against the Swans after missing last week's win over Collingwood with hamstring tightness.

He didn't join in the main training session but ran strongly.

"Toby looked all right, he ran pretty well," Hayes said.

"He's pretty crucial to us."

While there is still a question mark hanging over Greene, midfielder Jacob Hopper looks certain to play his first game this year after two appearances in the NEAFL.

"He's ready to go. If ever there's a game he's a chance to come into it's this one."