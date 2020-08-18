Mate strung out on luck asks woman to buy stolen cello

A WOMAN who sold a $600 cello to Cash Converters claimed she suspected it was stolen and she did it for a mate.

Theresa Michelle Fuller, 39, pleaded guilty on August 17 to one count receiving tainted property, two of failing to appear in court and one contravene police direction.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the cello was left in the boot of the owner’s car at 4.30pm on February 1, 2019, and she discovered her car had been broken into the next day and the cello stolen.

He said Fuller received the tainted property on December 9 from a male who told her the cello was his daughter’s and he was after a quick sale.

Mr Fox said Fuller admitted to police she suspected it was stolen because the male did not have a daughter, but she was helping out a friend.

He said Fuller later falsely signed the form at Cash Converters saying she was the legal owner of the cello, for which she received $150 cash.

Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client, a mother-of-eight, had been homeless for six months after separating from her partner of 26 years and she was recovering from bronchitis.

He said she took the cello to Cash Converters for her friend because he didn’t have any photo identification.

Fuller was fined $850 and ordered to pay $150 restitution.