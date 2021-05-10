Mater emergency care patients up by a third in one year

Mater Private Hospital Rockhampton Emergency Care Centre has experienced a 33 per cent increase in the number of patients in the first four months of 2021 compared with the same period last year.

The data also represents a 49 per cent rise in the number of patients presenting between January and April compared with that period in 2019.

Executive officer Sue Thurbon chalked the increase up to “greater accessibility and minimal waiting times”, and said the Rockhampton hospital had a long history of providing care to the people of Central Queensland.

“Mater has been part of the fabric of the Rockhampton community for more than a century,” she said.

Mater took part in Beef Australia last week to, according to Ms Thurbon, “raise public awareness of our Emergency Care Centre services, and to provide mums and young families with a Parents Lounge where they can chat to midwives, feed and change their babies and have a quiet moment away from the crowds with a cup of tea or a bottle of cold water”.

“It’s been extremely popular with more than 300 mums visiting the lounge so far this week,” she said on Friday.

“When Mater unified all of our hospitals and health facilities under one umbrella last year, a key goal was to deliver consistent excellence in health care to all patients, regardless of where they lived in Queensland.

“Beef Week 2021 is a great opportunity to helps us in achieving that goal.”

Since opening its doors in September 2018, the ECC at The Range has treated more than 16,600 patients from Rockhampton and surrounding districts.