Mater Hospital spreading the Christmas cheer far and wide

LITTLE HELP: Mater Rockhampton staff at the Christmas liturgy surrounded by the parcels and hampers to be transported to western families in need. Contributed

PARCELS and hampers were stacked high in the Mater Rockhampton foyer this week, to be sent to families in the west for the 'Adopt a Family' project.

The staff at the Mater Hospital participated in the project, and as a result of their generosity, 24 families in communities such as Aramac, Jericho, Muttaburra, Alpha and Blackall will receive hampers of gifts and household items to bring them a little joy this Christmas.

At the Mater Christmas Liturgy on Tuesday, Sister Berneice Loch paid tribute to the hospital staff for their kindness and support of those in need.

"Christmas is such a busy time for everyone and the fact that you (The Mater Rockhampton staff) have taken the time to assist those in need is incredibly generous and selfless,” Sr Berneice explained.

"The families who benefit from your gifts will not only appreciate the goods you have donated, but know that you are thinking of them and have your support during their struggle through drought and hardship.”

Sister Maria Jean Rhule, who led the liturgy, also paid tribute to Followmont Transport, who generously transport all the hampers to the remote western communities free of charge, and to Anglicare Barcaldine for their guidance and assistance in coordinating the project.