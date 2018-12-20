Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LITTLE HELP: Mater Rockhampton staff at the Christmas liturgy surrounded by the parcels and hampers to be transported to western families in need.
LITTLE HELP: Mater Rockhampton staff at the Christmas liturgy surrounded by the parcels and hampers to be transported to western families in need. Contributed
News

Mater Hospital spreading the Christmas cheer far and wide

20th Dec 2018 8:30 PM

PARCELS and hampers were stacked high in the Mater Rockhampton foyer this week, to be sent to families in the west for the 'Adopt a Family' project.

The staff at the Mater Hospital participated in the project, and as a result of their generosity, 24 families in communities such as Aramac, Jericho, Muttaburra, Alpha and Blackall will receive hampers of gifts and household items to bring them a little joy this Christmas.

At the Mater Christmas Liturgy on Tuesday, Sister Berneice Loch paid tribute to the hospital staff for their kindness and support of those in need.

"Christmas is such a busy time for everyone and the fact that you (The Mater Rockhampton staff) have taken the time to assist those in need is incredibly generous and selfless,” Sr Berneice explained.

"The families who benefit from your gifts will not only appreciate the goods you have donated, but know that you are thinking of them and have your support during their struggle through drought and hardship.”

Sister Maria Jean Rhule, who led the liturgy, also paid tribute to Followmont Transport, who generously transport all the hampers to the remote western communities free of charge, and to Anglicare Barcaldine for their guidance and assistance in coordinating the project.

adopt a family 2018 rockhampton mater hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    High speed crash driver says he fell asleep at wheel

    premium_icon High speed crash driver says he fell asleep at wheel

    News Defendant denies witness account he had been drinking at the time of the crash and had been at the pub to get more alcohol

    Ex-firie cleans up in supermarket sweep

    premium_icon Ex-firie cleans up in supermarket sweep

    News "The coffee sachets were a bit of a treat for the two of us"

    Jury returns some not guilty verdicts in Dr Arumugam trial

    premium_icon Jury returns some not guilty verdicts in Dr Arumugam trial

    Crime Jury returns some verdicts on sexual and common assault charges

    You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    premium_icon You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    Crime Police stopped the female driver on her way to a Woorabinda funeral

    Local Partners