Mater hospital staff sell 1,800 sweets in just four hours

The Mater Rockhampton Team sold 1,800 cupcakes in just four hours at the Pink Ribbon Day Fundraiser.

THE foyer of the Rockhampton Mater Hospital was a hive of activity on Monday last week when the team held their annual Pink Ribbon Day fundraising event.

You could have been forgiven for thinking a new bakery had opened in town, with table upon table laden with cupcakes displayed for sale.

The team sold a staggering 1,800 cupcakes in four hours, sold raffle tickets in a monster multi-draw, accepted donations for Pink Ribbon shirts and raised an incredible $6,933 from the day.

Moneys raised will go to the Breast and Prostate Cancer Association of Queensland to fund patient visits by breast care nurses locally.

Co-ordinator of the Mater Pink Ribbon initiative, Helen Gudmann was thrilled with the outcome and paid tribute to the many people who contributed to the success of the day.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone for their wonderful support, the amazing cooks who willingly donated and baked cakes, and those who contributed to the cost of ingredients and to everyone who purchased and ate the cakes – and to the amazing team, this significant fundraiser could not happen without you,” she said.

The Mater Rockhampton hosts numerous fundraising events annually, with all money raised to benefit the local community.

The hospital will celebrate Foundation Day on November 14, which marks the anniversary of the opening of the first Mater Hospital in Rockhampton by the Sisters of Mercy in 1915.