Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place. FILE PHOTO
News

Material testing at two Rocky intersections may cause delays

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 5:00 PM


Material testing will be undertaken on the Bruce Highway at two intersections in Rockhampton next week.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads, the work on the Bruce Hwy between George and Bolsover Sts would take place from March 8 to March 12 between 7pm and 5am.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads also advised the work on the Bruce Hwy (Moores Creek Rd) and Knight St intersection would take place on March 11 between 7pm and 5am.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place during active hours, for the duration of the works.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the roadworks zones, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

bruce highway roadworks roadworks rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

