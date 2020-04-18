Mather fires shot at Ludwig

Cr Glenda Mather did not miss former mayor Bill Ludwig with her stinging comments.

GLENDA Mather was minus her old adversary Bill Ludwig at the first meeting of the new Livingstone Shire Council on Thursday but that did not stop her throwing verbal jabs at the shire’s former mayor.

Cr Mather, who herself had been nominated for the position of deputy mayor along with Cr Adam Belot, was speaking in favour of the ­latter’s appointment when she digressed to take a swipe at Mr Ludwig, who lost his post at the recent election to Andy Ireland.

“We’ve been through some hoops,” Cr Mather said.

“We’ve been through some pretty harsh discussions under a different leader.

“But I have to say at this point in time, it was that leader that made it tough among everyone.

“But some people wore the brunt of that.”

When contacted by The Morning Bulletin, Mr Ludwig said he had “no interest” in hearing about what Cr Mather had to say.

When Mr Ludwig was mayor he had many verbal stoushes with Cr Mather and ejected her from council ­meetings on more than one ­occasion.

At a council meeting last November, tensions boiled over when Cr Ludwig ejected Cr Mather and she responded by saying she was going to ­report him for bullying.

During a heated exchange, Cr Mather said: “I’m going to report you for bullying too, Mr Chairman, I’ve had enough of your bullying.”

Cr Ludwig then asked Cr Mather to leave the meeting and she replied: “I will leave the table, Mr Chairman, and I’m reporting you again for bullying. That’s the second time this month, I’ve had you.”

At Thursday’s council meeting, Cr Mather was ­highly critical of Cr Nigel Hutton’s opposition to the nomination of Cr Adam Belot for deputy mayor, labelling his comments “totally out of order”.

She called for the council to conduct a review into what was said.

Mayor Andy Ireland responded by saying: “Certainly, we will review the tape but at this point in time I propose we move on with the election of the deputy mayor”.