Mather ready for another term

COMMITMENT: Cr Glenda Mather is ready to take on another term with Livingstone Shire Council.

COMMITMENT: Cr Glenda Mather is ready to take on another term with Livingstone Shire Council.

WITH 28 years’ experience working on local Council at both Livingstone Shire and Rockhampton Regional Council, Cr Glenda Mather still has a lot to give and is throwing her hat in the ring to run for a place at the Council table for another term.

Cr Mather said the past 10 years had been quite challenging, if not traumatic, for all Council staff, many of whom lost their jobs in the transitions when Livingstone amalgamated and then de-amalgamated with Rockhampton Shire.

“There was a lot of uncertainty for the residents of both local authorities, especially Livingstone, and I believe a great deal of public money was wasted in the process,” Cr Mather said.

“Livingstone was forced to begin again, with substantial debt, and the responsibility of reviewing and renewing all the local laws, policies, rating structures, fee structures and more, all of which govern councils.

“The shire needed a steady hand with knowledge of its people, their needs, and the needs of the various small communities which felt, and still do feel forgotten.

“This vast shire needs councillors who are prepared to spread themselves throughout the rural sector, as well as enjoying the benefits of living close to the coast.”

Cr Mather said her commitment to the Livingstone Shire was unrelenting.

“While I am not a member of any club or not for profit group due to my enduring workload, I support each and every one of them, either physically, financially, or at the table when making decisions.

“As the only councillor who lives away from the coast and having a large range of responsibilities under my portfolio, I spend a lot of my time on the road, doing inspections, and writing notices to bring matters to the table.

“There is little (if any) time for recreation. My husband runs a small business from home, so housework gets done when the mice have gone to bed.”

In the past 28 years Cr Mather said she had seen many changes not only in local government, but in community needs.

“Legislative changes have been brought about due to public pressure for accountability and equal opportunity, and I encourage people to do this,” she said.

“Understanding the various legislations and how and when to apply them only comes with experience.

“After many years of dealing with some of the most trying issues with our people, gives one a personal insight into their difficulties, and a greater understanding of how best to serve their needs.

“The shire has struggled financially for as long as I can remember, because the Council identifies its many needs, and struggles to provide them.

“We must always be conscious of the ratepayers’ ability to pay. Mr and Mrs Ratepayer don’t ask for gold plated services, but they do expect value for their rate dollar.

“Councils have been blessed from time to time with grants and subsidies, and although this money is attractive, in many cases councils must provide part contribution, which can be substantial, depending on the project.

“Those contributions often come from other jobs which have been promised to ratepayers, but certainly planned as part of our adopted budget.

“We must never be enticed into spending more than we can afford to pay back. We need financial constraints to know when and how to make those decisions.

“The demand for accountability, transparency, and fair treatment for all is a must.

“The many and varied changes to legislations I spoke of earlier have come about due to people within local governments who have departed from practice and are now paying the price.

“This has been a huge area of reform for the state government. Vigilance is the responsibility of each person working within local government, and a well-oiled organisation can only function on trust.”

As a trained and practising registered nurse and midwife for many years, Cr Mather said her life had always rotated around people and their needs.

“There are many beautiful babies I’ve ‘discovered’ within our region today, growing and thriving in our region,” she said.

“The parents keep reminding me, which is a bit of a worry as most have all grown up. I have been around a long time and am still committed to our region.”