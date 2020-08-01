Mather to Strelow: Keep your hands off

ONGOING DEBATE: Should the northern suburbs be part of Livingstone Shire or Rockhampton Regional Council?

THE simmering issue of boundary review refuses to go away with Livingstone councillor Glenda Mather issuing a “hands off” warning to Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow.

Cr Mather used this week’s budget meeting to reignite the flames in the long-running debate, as she called for Livingstone to do more with the shire’s upcoming 117th birthday celebrations on August 8.

Cr Mather said such a celebration would send a strong message to Rockhampton Regional Council, which is fighting to reclaim the townships of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview through a boundary review that will go ahead rain, hail or shine.

“I wanted to have a celebration which made a clear statement to Margaret (Strelow) that we love all our ratepayers, and you can’t take our suburbs,” Cr Mather said after the budget meeting.

“She wants the Minister to force boundary realignment and our council does not.

“A birthday celebration would have sent her a clear message that our suburbs are not for sale.

“We want the Minister (Local Government) to make a decision before the (October) election, or we’ll take to the streets – pensioners on their wheelie walker and all.

“They’re ready to fight for what is theirs – and so am I.”

Cr Glenda Mather.

During the meeting Cr Mather told councillors: “We need to send a clear message to our brothers in the other local authority - all of our land is valued.

“We’ve been here 117 years and we have survived many, many obstacles.

“I’ve been through quite a lot of them, they were quite traumatic.

“They made me like this.

“But we’re still here, and we’ve got caretakers now who will recognise the worth of the shire and the people in it.”

Cr Mather said she had made suggestions to the council on celebration activities which as yet, had not been taken up.

In May, Livingstone formalised its position that it does not support a boundary review and wants to retain the townships of Glenlee, Glendale and Rockyview.

BOUNDARY REVIEW - HERE’S WHAT WILL HAPPEN

Mayor Strelow has been steadfast and very clear on her position as this issue has continued to bubble.

But even she previously called for the boundary review process to be fast-tracked because there is “too much bad blood” on the issue.

