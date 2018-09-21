Mather: We don't want mass medication in our water

PUBLIC UPROAR: Cr Glenda Mather addresses a crowd of about 50 anti-fluoride protesters outside City Hall in 2012.

PUBLIC UPROAR: Cr Glenda Mather addresses a crowd of about 50 anti-fluoride protesters outside City Hall in 2012. Chris Ison

MEDICAL and dental associations can push as hard as they like for fluoride to be readded to local water supplies, but if Livingstone councillor Glenda Mather has her way, it won't happen.

"When will the AMA and ADA get the message that Rockhampton and Livingstone councils do not approve of mass medication, and will not subject our people to it,” Cr Mather said.

"It looks like the fight is on again to get that message through, and people are telling me that they'll march in the streets to enforce that message.”

Her message is in stark contrast to Livingstone mayor, Bill Ludwig who acknowledged the issue was contentious but said he had always supported fluoridated water.

Before amalgamation, Livingstone Shire Council had agreed to fluoride water at the Woodbury Water Treatment Plant and the equipment is still in place after the amalgamated Rockhampton Regional Council made the decision to remove fluoride in 2012.

This week the Australian Medical Association and Australian Dental Association's Queensland branches urged both councils to reconsider.

Cr Ludwig said unless Rockhampton decided to remove fluoride, Livingstone's "hands are tied” as water comes from both Rockhampton and Water Park Creek making it almost impossible for Livingstone to fluoridate if Rockhampton doesn't.

Cr Mather said she appreciated concerns of the AMA and ADA for the need to improve the health of children's teeth, but they were going about it in the wrong way.

"Their focus should be on dietary solutions, cutting out all the sugars in the multitude of food products freely available to all age groups, including babies,” she said.

"Overdosing in confectionery is another unrestricted factor, and the parental lack of supervision is another.”

Cr Mather was the instigator in the amalgamated council's decision to cease water fluoridation.

She said they made the right decision and any decision to reverse that would cause a public uproar.

"The swell of people have since become educated in some of the propaganda being peddled out there,” she said.

"There is a portion of our population suffering serious allergies, and there's a large portion who suffer multiple medical conditions necessitating multiple medications, some life-saving.

"Is it the will of the AMA and ADA to force these people to consume an industrial waste despite their personal conditions, and despite what contra-effects this fluoride may cause?

"I trust the representatives in these two Councils will not be swayed by argument which has not been thought through.

"The AMA and ADA should be asking why so many of today's youth are overweight, and suffering various medical conditions which were once only found in older folk.”

The AMAQ and ADAQ this week united to call on the council to reconsider its stance, citing health reasons.

ADAQ president Professor Laurie Walsh said it beggared belief that so many Central Queenslanders were being denied a simple and inexpensive preventative health measure.

He said myths about the effects of fluoridation had no place in any debate.

"Fluoride is a naturally-occurring substance found in rocks and filters into water sources; its introduction to drinking water came after researchers noticed lower incidence of tooth decay where fluoride was present in the water supply,” he said.

"Any suggestion that fluoride doesn't work or causes cancer or chronic illness ignores decades of irrefutable evidence of it being safe as well as effective.”