Mathers sworn in as Rocky’s newest councillor

Grant Mathers was sworn in as Rockhampton’s Division 3 councillor on Thursday.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland declared Cr Mathers the successful candidate on Tuesday.

Mayor Tony Williams welcomed Cr Mathers to the council table and said he was looking forward to him taking on the role.

“On behalf of the whole council table I’d like to congratulate Grant on his successful election to represent the people of division three,” Cr Williams said.

“As the former councillor for that division, I’m thrilled to see Grant in the role and I have no doubt he’ll be a strong voice for those suburbs both around the table and in the community.

“Our next council meeting is on Tuesday and I look forward to having a complete council table for the first time in over four months.”

Cr Mathers said it was an honour to be elected.

“It is a privilege to be sworn in today,” he said.

“I want to thank all the people who voted for me as well as my friends and family who supported me.

“I spoke to hundreds of residents during the campaign to hear what the issues were and it is their concerns I will be advocating for at the council table.

“I promise I will work hard, I will listen and I will do everything I can.

“Mayor Williams has been a strong advocate for the division when he was the councillor and I look forward to building on that momentum to deliver the outcomes my community needs and deserves.”

The Division 3 by-election was triggered by Tony Williams’ appointment as mayor.

Councillors will discuss portfolio responsibilities in coming weeks.