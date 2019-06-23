Matildas dudded by ‘bloody disgrace’

It's the system that has routinely got under the skin of football fans across the globe and on Sunday morning it reared its head once again.

Australia fell into a hole after Norway stunned them with a clinical counter-attack move to take the 1-0 lead after 30 minutes.

But a few minutes before halftime the referee blew a penalty for Australia, ruling a handball against Maria Thorisdottir.

The Norwegians protested profusely, arguing the ball hit closer to the shoulder than the arm.

Kerr lined up to take the penalty but was told to wait as the VAR was called for.

The whistleblower took a look at multiple replays and changed her mind as Australian supporters in the stadium booed the reversal.

Fans on social media were equally aggrieved with the reversal and slammed the controversial system.

Sadly that wasn't the last time the system was brought into play and left fans up in arms as to the mind-boggling decision.

The Matildas levelled proceedings courtesy of a miracle goal from the corner. Elise Kellond-Knight's corner curled towards goal and somehow evaded everyone crowded inside the box before hitting the back of the net to make it 1-1.

But moments later they surged towards goal once again only for Tameka Yallop to be taken down inside the box with a rogue challenge.

Yallop remained on the turf as the game played on, once the game was brought to a stop the decision was sent for review.

Unlike the first half it only took a few moments for the decision to be waved off and no penalty awarded once again.

As the match entered extra time, things only went from bad to worse for the Aussies and fans blew up all over again at the referee and the VAR.

An attacking push from Norway was brought to an end when Alanna Kennedy pulled on the shirt of Graham Hansen and taking her down.

The Norway forward went to ground as the referee came in before producing a straight red card to leave not only Kennedy in shock, but the rest of Australia as well.

Norway peppered the goals as the extra-time periods wore on but weren't able to find the back of the net and into penalties it went.

Things quickly turned disastrous for the Matildas with Sam Kerr sending the first kick well over the bar before Norway's keeper made two big saves and the run was brought to an end.