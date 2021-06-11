Menu
Matildas’ woes continue with loss to Denmark

by Marco Monteverde
11th Jun 2021 7:00 AM | Updated: 7:22 AM

The Matildas’ poor start under coach Tony Gustavsson has continued with a 3-2 loss to Denmark.

While the scoreline suggested it was a tight contest in Danish city of Horsens, the hosts led 3-0 after 25 minutes, with the Matildas not scoring until teenage substitute Mary Fowler netted her first goal for Australia with a superb 87th-minute strike.

A stoppage time header from veteran defender Clare Polkinghorne further narrowed the Danes’ lead but it proved too little, too late for the Australians, whose Olympic Games preparations suffered another blow in Emily van Egmond’s 100th appearance for the Matildas.

Australia have now lost their three matches since the appointment of Gustavsson and have conceded 13 goals during the Swede’s tenure, including five each in heavy April losses to Germany and the Netherlands.

Defensives woes continued to haunt Australia in a 10-minute first-half period in which they conceded three goals.

The first game in the 15th minute when Matildas midfielder Tameka Yallop turned the ball into her own net after the Australians failed to properly deal with a Denmark free-kick.

The Danes doubled their lead in the 21st minute when Rikke Sevecke scored from close range after the Matildas failed to clear a corner from Nicoline Sorensen.

Denmark’s third goal came just four minutes later when Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold fumbled a Sorensen cross into her own net.

Earlier, star Matildas striker Sam Kerr thought she had scored in just the fourth minute but she was correctly ruled offside.

The Matildas continue their Tokyo Olympics build-up on Wednesday morning with a match against Sweden in Kalmar.

Originally published as Matildas’ woes continue with loss to Denmark

