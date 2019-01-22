‘Not sure what is going on’: Wade ‘frustrated’ by selectors’ mixed messages

Matthew Wade says he's not the only cricketer feeling frustrated at mixed messages from Australian selectors.

Wade says he's no longer "hung up" on being snubbed but admits annoyance at the reasoning from national selectors.

"It's just a little bit frustrating," Wade said after blasting an unbeaten 84 from 49 balls for the Hobart Hurricanes in Monday night's BBL match.

"And I don't think I'm just talking for myself, I think all players around the country - if the criteria is hundreds and scoring runs, then pick the guys that are doing it.

"If that is not the criteria, then let us know."

Wade, who has now scored 1084 runs in all formats this summer, said he would have loved a chance to press his Test claims by playing for a Cricket Australia XI in a tour match against Sri Lanka.

NSW's Kurtis Patterson struck twin tons in the tour game and has been rewarded with selection in Australia's squad for the first Test against the Lankans. Wade had previously been told by chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns that he wasn't gaining selection because he batted too low in Tasmania's order.

Matthew Wade sits second on the BBL run-scoring charts and first in the BBL.

"It's just hard, you know. I get told one thing and then I see the comments in the paper the next day about Kurtis, about piling runs on and getting picked," Wade said.

"So I don't know, it's a little bit frustrating ... I don't think it's going to change. I'm not sure what is going on." Wade said he was now refusing to dwell on being overlooked.

"Two weeks ago I was a little bit hung up on it and didn't really know why I wasn't getting an opportunity," he said.

"And now, it doesn't really worry me too much.

"I don't play cricket solely to play for Australia. I play cricket to win games for the Hurricanes and win games for the Tigers.

"I have done that throughout my whole career, I have never been the guy that goes out and plays for individual accolades.

Matthew Wade says he will not put his Test ambitions above the needs of the team.

"If I start to do that now, it won't go well for me.

"In terms of changing my (batting) position in the Tassie line-up, I will bat wherever it's best for the team. I'll keep (wicketkeep) if that is best for the team.

"I'm not putting myself in front of the team success."