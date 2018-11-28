Matt's giving his mo the flick for men's health

AS A lawyer, Matthew Dunlop knows all too well the toll of emotional injuries on a person and their families.

"I hear people say psychological injuries aren't real, that they are imaginary, or that if [the victims] push through something they'll feel better,” he said while preparing for this year's Movember shave.

Mr Dunlop has participated for three years in the annual event which raises awareness of men's health issues ranging from prostate and testicular cancer to anxiety and depression.

Last year, Mr Dunlop raised more than his target of $500 after a sharp spike in last-minute donations which he attributes to social media and The Morning Bulletin.

This year he hopes to double that amount.

"I'm hoping that people appreciate my 'Ricky Gervais from The Office' goatee I've grown and donate a little more.”

"The people who work with me at Maurice Blackburn lawyers are keen for me to lose the goatee, to have the clean-shaven Matt back... but we all know it's for a good cause.”

Mr Dunlop wants to get the message out that a person should not be discouraged from discussing their difficulties with friends, family members or their GP if they need support.

"Every dollar counts," he said.

If anyone would like to donate, they can visit https://mobro.co/matthewdunlop.

