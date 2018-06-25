Red Bull star savages media after crash chaos

Second placed Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen celebrates with teammates after the Formula One Grand Prix de France at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, on June 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / GERARD JULIEN

RED Bull driver Max Verstappen has launched a savage attack on the media after his podium finish at the French Grand Prix accusing them of double standards in light of Sebastian Vettel's first lap crash.

The Ferrari driver collided with Valtteri Bottas on the opening lap of Sunday's French Grand Prix in an accident that triggered the immediate use of a safety car.

Vettel's Ferrari hit the left rear wheel of Bottas's Mercedes smashing off his own rear wing and leaving the Finn with a punctured left rear tyre.

While Verstappen benefited from the incident and went on to finish second in the race, he could not help but vent towards the media who continually interrogate him for his aggressive driving style and errors on track.

Earlier this season he was asked if he would consider changing his style owing to the number of incidents he was involved in. This has obviously stuck firm in his mind.

"I think next time you see Seb you should ask him to change his style, y'know?," he said in the post-race press conference. "Because honestly, it's not acceptable.

Second place finisher Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium

"That's what they said to me at the beginning of the season, so I think they should do the same! And then, of course, Seb shouldn't do anything, and just drive again and learn from this and go on. That's my advice to everyone in this room.

"I hope when we get to Austria that the journalists ask him if he will change his approach because that is what l heard for so many races. It really annoyed me and it was stupid to ask.

"I focus on my myself, but all these stupid comments you read on social media and journalists, it's really stupid," complained Verstappen. "I am not going to hold back on it.

"I'm getting annoyed about it."

Verstappen has finished on the podium in three out of the last four races, and he's not about to let anyone forget about it.

"Mistakes happen and they happen to the best of us. But it makes me angry because they won't be as bad on him as they were on me. All the time they came to me on how l should change my approach and these stupid comments. I didn't change a thing and now everything is going right."

Vettel was quick to hold his hands up after the race and accept responsibility for the incident, but would not be dragged into Verstappen's comments.

"I'm too old for this stuff," he said. "My start was very good but then I had no place to go," he said. "I tried to get out of it but in turn one it got very tight."