Maxwell and Antcliff take out Rocky Open Championships

GOLF: In the Rockhampton Open Championships on the weekend, 225 players played over two days with good weather and great golf on offer.

One of the aims of the event was to provide an automatic entry into the Queensland Open later this year for the winner of the gross 36-hole event.

This year, with a score of 142 (two under par) Zachary Maxwell from the Virginia Golf Club took out the win, closely followed by Emerald's Darcy Hagan and Wowan's Shaun Antcliff, on 143.

Open Champion & Division 1 Gross Winner- Sarah Antcliff (with sponsor, Sue Dunne from The Investment Collective) Contributed

Eighty-four women competed in the Ladies Open, which was sponsored by The Investment Collective's Dean Tipping and Sue Dunne for the 14th year.

Yeppoon's Sarah Antcliff was the Open Championship and Division One gross winner with a score of 74, beating Div One runner up Marty Kendall on 86 strokes.

Rockhampton's Anne Lynam was the A grade nett winner with a score of 69, followed by Vicki Mackay on 72.

Zach Maxwell and Matt Sleaford (representing the bank of Queensland North Rockhampton) Contributed

Division Two was hotly contested. The gross winner Joy Plowright won after a play-off with Patricia Talbot and Marion Tyson-Donnelly - all scoring 98.

Division Two nett winner was evergreen Delroi Bolger, on a count back from runner-up Patricia Talbot, with scores of 74.

Julia Mills (107) won Division Three gross from Yvonne Peterken on 110. Deanne Smith (75) won Division 3 Nett from Elizabeth Moss (79). Anne Lynam from Rockhampton posted the best nett score of the day on 69. Halina Beale from Gladstone won the Visitor Best Nett with a score of 75.

Pin shots were awarded for Rockhampton players and visitors:

Division 1 - No 11 won by visitor, Sarah Antcliff (5.74 metres). No local winner.

Division 2 - No 13 won by Rocky local, Deb Carige (1.3 metres) and Visitor, Anne Prendergast (5.74 metres)

Division 3 - No 8 won by Leonnie Green (4.27 metres). No local winner.

No 7 - Division 1 - Makayla Fraser (4.88 metres)

No 7 - Division 2 - Judy Lindsay (3.06 metres)

No 7 - Division 3 - Deanne Smith (2.01 metres)

Pro shots:

No 2 - Shirley Gleeson (2.65 metres)

No 18 - Jenny McAleese (3.18 metres)

Long drives:

Division 1 - Bernie Antcliff

Division 2 - Melissa Hanson

Division 3 - Jacq Sale