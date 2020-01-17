Menu
Glenn Maxwell has been on fire in the Big Bash.
Cricket

Maxwell’s ODI axing leaves former captain stunned

by Sam Landsberger
17th Jan 2020 1:50 PM
GLENN Maxwell's former Indian Premier League captain has piled praise on the all-rounder's attitude and willingness to teach the country's future stars.

India batsman Shreyas Iyer and Maxwell shared a 93-run partnership off just 40 balls in Iyer's first match as Delhi captain in 2018, with Australian legend Ricky Ponting coach of the franchise.

Maxwell was installed Melbourne Stars captain six months later and is on course to take the club deep into the Big Bash finals for the second-straight season.

"He's amazing to play alongside," Iyer, 25, said.

"He's a very good team man, he motivates all the youngsters when he was around and there was a lot to learn from him.

"His attitude towards the game, even if he performs or even if he doesn't perform, it remains the same. I really love his attitude towards the game."

Iyer was unsure why Australia axed Maxwell from its ODI squad, but said he was a "great man" to learn from as a teammate.

Maxwell skipped last year's Indian Premier League to prioritise his international chances ahead of a World Cup and Ashes series in England.

But the match-winner will return to Kings XI Punjab, which he captained in 2017, this year after he was purchased for $2.2 million.

