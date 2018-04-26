'Mayhem on the water' as boaties dodge craft in tight area

THIS latest short spell of great boating and fishing weather produced quality fish all over the place.

Estuaries and offshore both had quality catches reported in recent days.

Coral trout were on fire with captures of 10 plus pretty common.

Mackerel showed in numbers at many of the usual spots just out of the bay and there were a few large fish among them. Reds and nannies were about, though mostly small. Parrot, sweetlip and redthroat rounded out the better catches.

Barramundi, king salmon, flathead, mudcrabs and bream dominated the catches in the Fitzroy and the creeks this week. The forecast winds over the next week may slow things down a bit but there will be some decent fish around if you try.

Brenny Reed with a fine fingermark from Coorooman. scotty lynch

Once again the harbour was full and guys arriving at 5.30am were flat out getting a parking spot.

Then the mayhem on the water was the next drama.

There is not enough launching facilities for everyone and once they finally did, they had to dodge other craft in an extremely tight area.

That is only workable because of the varied launch times, however the afternoon was terrible. The majority of boats come back around three so they can get home and clean up before dark. But when there is ridiculous and dangerous amount of boat traffic congested in that small area it slows down everyone and creates other issues.

If the powers that be think that another bundle of car parks hundreds of metres from the ramp is a feasible solution they have rocks in their head.

BIG RED: Mark Simpkins with a stonker local trout. scotty lynch

How can allowing even more vehicles and boats into an already overloaded situation help do anything except cause more fights and drama?

After talking to a couple of pollies at The Goldy this week I have nothing but concern for the way we get treated compared to other areas.

One of the pollies even asked were our local representatives anti-boating? Or anti-progress? What could I say, evidently they are.

If we can't get them to help us we need to start flooding them with emails and calls in numbers they can't ignore.

This is an issue for the whole region, not just selected portions so that the outcome of previous polls could be unreliable. We need to show them that they will no longer be believed and they will no longer be able to con us in to believing their stories and giving them our votes again.

